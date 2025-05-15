  • Thursday, 15th May, 2025

SeerBit, Spectranet to Revolutionise Internet Subscription Payments

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Leading Pan-African payment solutions provider SeerBit has

partnered Spectranet, Nigeria’s pioneer 4G LTE broadband service provider to launch ExpressPay, a seamless, efficient and secure payment option, designed to revolutionise internet access subscription and renewal.

Both companies, in a joint statement, said: “Many internet users often endure service downtime after subscription renewal due to delayed payment processing. This recurring challenge, exacerbated by the absence of real-time payment validation, represents a major source of frustration for subscribers. Furthermore, the inconvenience of manual payment options and overdependence on limited options such as cards or USSD deprives customers of flexibility and impacts satisfaction and loyalty.”

Founder and CEO of SeerBit, Omoniyi Kolade, said: “Internet access is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity for commerce, education, employment, healthcare access, leisure and other critical aspects of daily life.”

Chief Operating Officer of Spectranet, Amrish Singhal said: “As a company dedicated to delivering reliable and seamless internet services, we are always innovating to enhance our customers’ experience. The launch of ExpressPay as a payment gateway is a bold step forward in our commitment to eliminating payment-related disruptions and ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for our subscribers.”

