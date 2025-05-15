Otu Woos C’River Diaspora in Policy Formulation, Projects Implementation

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has initiated moves to engage people from the state living in diaspora in the formulation of state policies and development projects.

To achieve the set out objectives, Otu, has officially inaugurated the Cross River State Diaspora Commission (CRSDC) to undertake the assignment.

The governor, who inaugurated the CRSDC last Tuesday, emphasised the critical role the commission will play across the global diaspora community.

“I welcome and congratulate you all. You have an important job to do: manage our people in the diaspora and build the image of Cross River State on a global scale. The task is crucial, and I encourage you to give it your best shot. We expect you to start work immediately and build on the foundation we have laid,” Otu said.

Otu said the commission’s mandate includes fostering unity among Cross Riverians abroad, facilitating developmental initiatives, and serving as a strategic arm for foreign relations and investments.

He said the commission is also expected to serve as a bridge between the government and Cross Riverians in the diaspora, fostering investment, cultural exchange, and strategic partnerships that contribute to the state development.

Vice Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of the State Planning Commission, Dr. Bong Duke, expressed satisfaction with the successful inauguration, after due screening and clearance of the members by the state legislature.

“I feel fulfilled today. We’ve worked hard to bring this vision to life, and I’m confident that this team will deliver,” he said.

In his response, the Chairman of the Cross River State Diaspora Commission, Mr. Otu Esu Okor, described the appointment as an honourable call to serve.

“We are grateful to His Excellency for giving us this platform to contribute our quota to the growth of our beloved state. We are already in talks with diaspora partners to attract investments to Cross River. We will not fail,” Okor said.

The newly inaugurated members of the Cross River State Diaspora Commission are: Otu Esu Okor (Chairman), Elizabeth Greene (Secretary), Mr. Eyobong Ita, Mr. Douglas Agba, Dr. Mrs. Maggie Inde, Mrs. Emily Madueke, Mrs. Anita Pascal, Mrs. Barbara Eta, and Dr. Ignatius Oli.

Otu’s administration continues to push forward with reforms and institutional structures designed to place Cross River State on a path of inclusive and global growth under its ‘People First’ agenda.