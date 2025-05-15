NCS: Seme Border Generated N847m for FG in April 2025

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Over N847 million was generated for the federal government at the Seme (the Nigeria-Benin) border by the Nigeria Customs Service in April 2025 alone

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Comptroller of Customs, Seme Area Command, Dr. Ben Oramalugo, said, “Seme Area Command, through commitment and professionalism, generated a total revenue of Eight Hundred and Forty-Seven Million, Fifty-Eight Thousand, Eight Hundred and Seventy-Nine Naira, Thirty Kobo (N847,058,879.30k) for the month of April 2025 alone.

“This achievement reflects our sustained efforts at ensuring that all revenue leakages are blocked, and every legitimate kobo due to the federal government is collected without compromise.”

Oramalugo added, “In line with the federal government’s agenda on economic diversification through non-oil exports, the Command facilitated the movement of Two Thousand and Twenty-Nine (2,029) trucks, equivalent to over Eight Eight metric tonnes (88,036.15) of made-in-Nigeria goods.

“These exports had a Free On Board (FOB) value of sixteen billion, nine hundred million, nine hundred and eighty-seven thousand, three hundred and thirty-one naira and ten kobo (N16,900,987,331.10k) only. While the National Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) fees stood at eighty-four million, five hundred and four thousand, nine hundred and ninety-six naira and sixty-six kobo (N84,504,936.66k) only.”

He said, “This underscores our role as a critical trade enabler and contributor to national economic growth through efficient border management and support to local manufacturers.

Oramalugo warned the general public on the activities of fraudsters who impersonated officers of the Seme Area Command, claiming to auction or sell vehicles.

He said, “These scammers often operate via social media and other informal platforms. The Command dissociates itself from any such illegal activity…

“Please note that the Nigeria Customs Service does not sell or auction seized items via WhatsApp groups, Facebook pages, or any unverified platforms. Only follow verified social media handles bearing the official blue tick or any communication directly from the Nigeria Customs Service.”

Oramalugo said, “We remain fully committed to our mandate of revenue generation, trade facilitation, and suppression of smuggling. We shall not be deterred by mischief-makers or their propaganda. The Command will continue to work diligently in the interest of national economic development and security.

“Additionally, we appeal to parents and guardians residing in border communities to counsel their wards and youths to refrain from engaging in smuggling activities and to avoid being used as instruments to obstruct law enforcement officers in the discharge of their legitimate duties.”