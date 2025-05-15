Leo Stan Ekeh Rallies Young Innovators at Enugu Tech Festival

The Chairman of Zinox Group and Serial Entrepreneur, Leo Stan Ekeh, has advised Enugu young innovators to use technology, not just to make a living but to change lives.

Ekeh gave the advise while mentoring the young innovators at the Enugu Tech Festival, a landmark event organised by the Enugu State government through the Ministry of Science and Technology under the leadership of Honourable Commissioner Dr. Prince Lawrence Ezeh.

Themed: ‘From Coal to Code’, the festival marked a bold shift from legacy industries to a future powered by innovation.

The event featured a constellation of industry leaders including the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah; Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande; Founder/Chairman Geometric Power, Prof. Bart Nnaji; CEO Tenece Holdings, Dr. Kingsley Eze; Chairman Cubana Group, Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu; Founder, CiC at TVC Labs, Tomi Davies, among others.

Drawing from his over three decades journey of pioneering success in Africa’s tech ecosystem, Ekeh captivated the audience with hard truths and inspirational insights on entrepreneurship, resilience, and the boundless potential of technology when deployed ethically.

Technology, according to him, “has the power to redefine Enugu, Nigeria, and Africa — but only if we approach it with purpose.”

Everyone who spoke before and after echoed the same rallying point: tomorrow begins now. The Minister for Youth Development, characterised the event as the largest youth gathering for a technology-focused programme. He further praised the organisers and reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to youth empowerment.

In his speech, the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mba stated that his government has set a bold target of growing its economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion in eight years through a 27 per cent annual growth rate. Initiatives like the tech festival are strategic steps toward that vision, positioning Enugu as a hub for business tourism, innovation, and inclusive prosperity.