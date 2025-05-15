LAPO MfB Reaffirms Leadership in MSME Support

Sunday Ehigiator

LAPO Microfinance Bank (MfB), a leading financial institution, once again reaffirmed its industry leadership by clinching two prestigious awards, ‘Microfinance Bank of the Year’ and ‘Best Microfinance Bank in Support of MSMEs’, at the Industry Awards recently held in Lagos.

The recognitions underscore the bank’s unwavering commitment to financial inclusion, economic empowerment, and the sustainable growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Nigeria.

Over the past year, the bank has significantly expanded its portfolio of SME-focused financial products and non-financial support services, positively impacting thousands of entrepreneurs nationwide.

Speaking on the double win, the Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at LAPO Microfinance Bank, Mr. Oluremi Akande, noted that, “These recognitions are a testament to our deep-rooted commitment to serving the underserved. At LAPO, we believe in the transformative power of microfinance to uplift individuals, businesses, and communities.

“We dedicate these awards to our customers, partners, and employees who drive our mission every day. Through targeted loan products, capacity-building initiatives, and community-based support, LAPO continues to provide access to credit for women-led businesses, rural entrepreneurs, and MSMEs, while also championing financial literacy and inclusion.”