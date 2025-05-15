Koboko Master unveils A-list comedians to feature in ‘In Da Beginning’ comedy show

Abuja stands still as foremost Nigerian comedians storm the city for 2025 edition of Koboko Master’s stand-up comedy show tagged, ‘In Da Beginning’.

The event, which will be held in Abuja, at the Transcorp Hilton on June 15, 2025, is undoubtedly going to be a remarkable and ‘best well-put-together comedy show for the year’.

Responding to question on what audience should anticipate, the organizer, Gbadamosi ThankGod Benard, professionally known as Koboko Master said, “The audience are expected to have the best of stand-up comedy show experience as we have articulatedly and carefully selected the industry stars to feature in this year’s edition”.

Unveiling the A-list of comedians to share the stage with him, Koboko Master disclosed that, “A comedy grandmaster in the person of Gordons will be on stage; one of the most realistic and sensational comedian Acapella will also be there; one of Nigeria’s funnest and longest serving comedian Destalker will be there to crack the ribs of the audience.

“The wave of the moment, MC Monica will also thrill the fun-seeking audience; one of Nigerian man who has conquered content creating and stand-up comedy in the person of MC EdoPikin will be there; we will also have a US-based comedian Mr Patrick on stage and, of course, one of Nigerian finest South-South comedian MC Casino will also be there among others.”

These are additional to the host, Koboko Master, who, ordinarily on his own, can hold the stage for over one hour of good humor and relative jokes.

“Unarguably, the show is going to be the best well-put-together comedy show in Abuja in 2025”, Koboko Master assured.

He disclosed that to reserve seats ahead of the show, “Tickets are still available at Jevinik Restaurant, Wuse 2, Abuja and online at www.allevents.ng. For further enquiries and ticket reservations, please contact: +2347037704253”.