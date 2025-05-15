IBB Club Members Beg Wike to Reopen Golf Course

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Members of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja have made frantic appeals to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to intervene in the intractable crisis at the club and expedite the reopening of the golf course.

The appeal came after THISDAY exclusively reported on Monday that the federal government may not reopen the golf course until next year because of the crisis.

THISDAY had reported earlier that the golf course located in the precinct of the Three- Arm-Zone had been locked from its members and the public by policemen and DSS officials since April 26 to prevent vandalism.

Also, the FCT Administration and the Ministry of Works had contacted Julius Berger to renovate the course to international standard.

The report sent panic among some of the members, who pleaded that the issues be resolved promptly to allow the reopening of the course while renovation was being carried out.

Agitated members also urged Wike and the Board of Trustees to disregard some of the aggrieved members that took the minister and the BOT to court, saying the litigants were not representing them.

It was gathered that 200 members signed a petition against the litigants that initiated the court process against Wike and his appointed BOT.

However, when the opinion of a BOT member and the President of Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe was sought on the subject, he said he could not comment on anything as the matter was already before a court of competent jurisdiction.

“The Chairman BoT, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem has warned that no member of the board should on any account comment or meet under the auspices of the BOT platform.

“She (the Honorable Justice Dongban-Mensem) as the BOT chairman and President of the Appeal Court, said the case is in court and that we should refrain from commenting,” Runsewe said.

It would be recalled that Wike, who on April 26, appointed the Interim Management Committee (IMC) headed by Dr Peter Deshi, had pleaded that the committee should be allowed to carry out its function so that the club property can be protected and safeguarded from people who are considering selling the golf course, which remains a government asset.