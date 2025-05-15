Fraser-Pryce Back, to be in Doha for Diamond League Series

At least seven Olympic champions will be in the Qatari capital of Doha for the third stop of the 2025 Diamond League track and field series on Friday 16 May.

The meet will feature plenty of exciting match-ups, highlighted by the return of three-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to the circuit in the women’s 100m.

With the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo barely four months away, several world medallists will also be in action.

The return of Fraser-Pryce, one of the most decorated sprinters in history, to the Qatar Sports Club, has dominated headlines in the run-up to the series meet in Doha.

The Jamaican star hasn’t competed at the Doha Diamond League since taking victory in the 100m in 2021.

Speaking ahead of her race – which comes shortly after claiming a bronze medal at the recently concluded World Relays in Guangzhou – the Jamaican superstar said: “My focus remains sharp, and I approach this season with the same levels of discipline, passion, and determination that have defined my career. Every race is an opportunity, and I’m committed to making each one count.”

She will be joined on the blocks by double world indoor champion Mujinga Kambunji, and compatriots Tina and her twin sister Tia Clayton.

Letsile Tebogo, the 200m Olympic champion, will make his debut in Doha in the men’s 100m, the event in which he took silver behind Noah Lyles at the 2023 Worlds.

It will be the history-making Botswanan’s second outing over the 200m this season, following his thrilling home victory at the Botswana Grand Prix. He’s stepping up to his preferred distance after finishing seventh in Xiamen and third in Shanghai/Keqiao in the shorter sprint.

He will be up against Olympic champions Canadian Aaron Brown and Filippo Tortu of Italy as he builds up to the Worlds. “It’s going to be a very long season, but I’m more experienced and mature, and I’m ready to push my body to its limits and make every moment count,” he shared.

The distance events are also stacked with world-class talent. All three Olympic steeplechase medallists from Paris 2024 will line up in Doha, setting the stage for an exciting race. Olympic champion Winfred Yavi will look to recapture the magic of her Stade de France triumph as she faces off with silver and bronze medallists Peruth Chemutai and Faith Cherotich.

Neeraj Chopra will return to Doha for a third consecutive year. In his second event of the season – following a win at the Potch Invitational Meet in South Africa last month – the Indian ace will be joined on the javelin runway by fellow Olympic gold medallist Keshorn Walcott (London 2012), as well as world champions Anderson Peters of Grenada and Kenyan Julius Yego.

Chopra will be targeting another podium finish in the Qatari capital after finishing second behind Jakub Vadlejch in 2023.

Meanwhile, a men’s high jump showdown between Olympic champions Hamish Kerr and Mutaz Barshim promises to electrify the crowd. Barshim, the Qatari superstar, took bronze behind Kerr at Paris 2024 – his fourth Olympic medal after gold at Tokyo 2020 and two silvers – and now is eyeing an unprecedented fourth world title.

DIAMOND LEAGUE EVENTS

17:48 – Discus Men

18:02 – Pole vault women

18:23 – Triple jump women

19:04 – 400m women

19:10 – High jump men

19:13 – 800m men

19:24 – 110m hurdles men

19:36 – 100m women

19:43 – Javelin men

19:45 – 5000m men

20:08 – 1500m women

20:22 – 200m men

20:33 – 400m hurdles men

20:44 – 3000m steeplechase women