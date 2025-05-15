FG, World Bank Move to Address Impact of Climate Change on 19 Northern States

Emma Okonji

Following the survey result of the aridity index of some parts of Nigeria, which highlighted the extent to which 19 northern states in Nigeria were severely hit by the challenges of climate change, affecting the level of the desert landscapes, the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), is set to address the situation by reclaiming some of the degraded landscapes.

The ACReSAL project, which is financed by the World Bank, has delivered almost 200,000 degraded landscapes of the one million projected, since its inception two years ago.

National Project Coordinator for ACReSAL, Abdulhamid Umar, disclosed this in Lagos during a five-day retreat, organised by ACReSAL to assess the level of work done by the steering and technical committees from various states that are working on the project.

According to Umar, reclaiming 178,235 hectares out of the one million target for six years is a significant achievement towards restoring one million hectares of arable land in the region.

“This project, supported by the World Bank, addresses severe climate change challenges, particularly the encroaching Sahara desert and land degradation in the 19 northern states. Our efforts aim to reverse land infertility caused by natural and human factors in a region with increasingly erratic rainfall,” Umar said.

Speaking about the impact of the project on communities, Umar said the impact had been great, with over one million direct beneficiaries in just two years, adding that the target is to have 3.4 million beneficiaries. “But we can tell you, extendedly from the direct beneficiaries and indirect, we’re counting well over 10 million beneficiaries, and the numbers are still unfolding,” Umar said.

Elaborating on the broader impact of ACReSAL, Umar said: “Our interventions, including dryland management, community-driven climate resilience activities, and agricultural support, have led to bumper harvests and improved livelihoods for over one million direct beneficiaries in just three years, with over 10 million indirect beneficiaries.”

Speaking about the project sustainability beyond its initial six-year funding cycle, Umar said: “Our strategy includes community ownership, establishing legal frameworks at the state level, and infrastructure development to ensure longevity.”

Task Team Leader for ACReSAL and Senior Environmental Specialist at the World Bank, Dr. Joy Iganya Agene, underscored the project’s impact, stressing that ACReSAL represents a significant stride in Nigeria’s efforts to build climate resilience and restore degraded landscapes.

“The progress made demonstrates the effectiveness of strategic planning and land preparation,” Agene explained, adding that ACReSAL is optimistic about achieving between 60 and 70 per cent recovery of the targeted one million hectares in the coming year.

Both Umar and Agene emphasised the strong commitment and collaboration from the federal government and state governors.