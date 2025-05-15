FG Inaugurates New Modern Smart Divisional Police Station in Abuja

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Federal Government on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed modern smart Divisional Police Station in the Katampe community in the Mpape area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The government also promised to replicate the smart police station across the federation, revealing that a few others are ready for commissioning across the geopolitical zones.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, inaugurated the smart Divisional Police Station, in the Mpape area of the FCT, constructed by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) during a brief but colourful inauguration ceremony.

The Minister said that the new smart station will strengthen internal security and safeguard lives and property, adding that the occasion marks a major milestone in the collective efforts to strengthen internal security and safeguard lives and property across the country.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Police Affairs, Dr Anuma Ogbonnaya Nlia, the Minister noted that the completion of the smart Police Station in record time is a clear testament to the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment, under the leadership of President Tinubu, to promoting safer communities and enhancing police operations.

He recalled that for many years, the rapidly growing Mpape community had felt the pressing need for a befitting and functional police facility, and the modern facility not only provides a professional and conducive workspace for officers but also serves as a symbol of progress, peace, and partnership between the police and the people.

According to the Minister, “The Nigerian Police Trust Fund continues to be instrumental in transforming the operational landscape of the Nigeria Police Force by bridging critical resource gaps. The successful completion of this project here in Mpape highlights their resolve and strategic vision in providing infrastructure that supports effective policing. I commend the Board and Management of the Trust Fund for their dedication and service.”

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s dedication to strengthening the capacity of the Nigeria Police Force and prioritizing internal security in line with Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This police station is a clear demonstration of our resolve to ensure a safer, more secure Nigeria,” Gaidam stressed.

The Minister charged the officers and personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and community engagement.

“Let this station be known for prompt response, fairness, and respect for human rights. You are the face of justice and security in this community,” he added.

According to him, “To the residents of Mpape and neighboring communities, this facility belongs to you. I urge you to embrace it, protect it, and collaborate with the officers stationed here.”

He stressed that effective policing thrives on mutual trust and active community participation, adding, “Your cooperation is not just welcomed; it is essential.” Gaidam stated.

He said that the facility, which will be replicated in the six geopolitical zones, embodies the nation’s collective resolve to entrench law and order, improve community-police relations, and ensure that every citizen can live without fear, adding, “It stands as a beacon of hope, a pledge of protection, and a commitment to service delivery at the grassroots.”

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Mr Mohammed Sheidu, thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his steadfastness and dedication to the security sector, reforms, institutional strengthening, and his unwavering support to the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, which made impactful interventions like the modern police station possible.

He stressed that this facility, consisting of a modern police station, perimeter fencing, sedentary CCTV surveillance, overhead water tanks for uninterrupted water supply, and a 30-kilowatt solar power system, stands as a testament to nation-building.

Receiving the facility on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Victor Olaiya, stated that officers and rank and file will walk tall with their heads held high because of the magnificent structure that will stand the test of time and charged officers to guard the edifice and equipment with utmost priority.

Earlier, the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Abubakar Aliyu, posited that his agency and the Nigeria Police Trust Fund were changing the narrative on the implementation of Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) signed last year by implementing the MOU.

He said, “We are witnessing the first kind of implementation of an MOU by creating a sustainable, reliable, and affordable electricity framework in different government agencies through the deployment of smart police infrastructures in the country, based on the thinking and innovation of the leadership of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, crystallizing the agenda of Mr President based on the Renewed Hope Agenda.”