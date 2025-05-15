Ajayi Emerges Vetiva Capital’s Deputy Group Managing Director/COO

Kayode Tokede

Vetiva Capital Management Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Damilola Ajayi as Deputy Group Managing Director/Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2025.

The appointment, it said in a statement, marks a significant milestone in Vetiva’s journey, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to excellence, operational efficiency, and innovation as it continues to deliver leading financial solutions across Africa.

Ajayi brings more than 20 years of expertise in strategic leadership and management, with a strong track record of driving transformational change within the financial services industry.

In his new role, Mr. Ajayi will work closely with the Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Chuka Eseka, to drive operational excellence, accelerate growth initiatives, and position Vetiva at the forefront of a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman of the Board, Professor Fidelis Oditah, in a statement stated: “Damilola’s appointment reflects the Board’s strong confidence in his leadership and dedication to the Vetiva mission. We look forward to the momentum and strategic direction he will bring to this new role.”

Also speaking on the appointment, Group Managing Director of Vetiva, Mr. Chuka Eseka said: “Damilola has consistently demonstrated deep strategic insight, operational discipline, and a commitment to innovation. I am excited to collaborate even more closely with him as we chart the future.”