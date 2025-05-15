  • Thursday, 15th May, 2025

Ajayi Emerges Vetiva Capital’s Deputy Group Managing Director/COO

Business | 2 hours ago

Kayode Tokede

Vetiva Capital Management Limited has announced the appointment of Mr.  Damilola Ajayi as Deputy Group Managing Director/Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2025.

The appointment, it said in a statement, marks a significant milestone in Vetiva’s journey, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to excellence, operational efficiency, and  innovation as it continues to deliver leading financial solutions across Africa.

Ajayi brings more than 20 years of expertise in strategic leadership and  management, with a strong track record of driving transformational change within  the financial services industry.

In his new role, Mr. Ajayi will work closely with the Group Managing Director/ Chief  Executive Officer, Mr. Chuka Eseka, to drive operational excellence, accelerate  growth initiatives, and position Vetiva at the forefront of a rapidly evolving  financial landscape.

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman of the Board, Professor Fidelis Oditah, in a statement stated: “Damilola’s appointment reflects the Board’s strong confidence  in his leadership and dedication to the Vetiva mission. We look forward to the momentum and strategic direction he will bring to this new role.”

Also speaking on the appointment, Group Managing Director of Vetiva, Mr. Chuka Eseka  said: “Damilola has consistently demonstrated deep strategic insight,  operational discipline, and a commitment to innovation. I am excited to collaborate even more closely with him as we chart the future.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.