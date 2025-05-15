Access Bank’s DiamondXtra to Reward Customers with Over N200m

Nume Ekeghe

Access Bank Plc has announced the commencement of Season 17 of its flagship savings and reward scheme, DiamondXtra as it commits to rewarding customers with over N200 million reinforcing its commitment to enhancing financial inclusion and delivering life changing benefits to its customers nationwide.

At the official unveiling held at the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, the bank rewarded 165 customers with cash prizes ranging from N5,000 to N100,000, marking the beginning of a new season of bigger and more inclusive rewards.

DiamondXtra is a hybrid account that combines the features of savings and current accounts, offering customers interest on their savings along with full transaction functionality. What sets it apart, however, is its unique reward system, which automatically qualifies customers for regular draws with substantial cash prizes.

One of the major highlights of the new season is the return of the popular ‘Salary for Life’ initiative. Under this scheme, lucky winners will receive a monthly stipend of N200,000 for 15 years totaling N36 million per beneficiary.

Speaking at the event, Unit Head, Consumer Banking at Access Bank, Adaeze Umeh, said the return of the Salary for Life initiative was in response to customer feedback.

Umeh said: “We are excited to bring back ‘Salary for Life’ in response to customer demand. Winners will receive N200,000 monthly for the next fifteen years. In addition, this year we are introducing digital cluster draws through the Access More app. Customers can generate a referral code and share it with family and friends. Once a group of 50 qualifies, they’ll stand a chance to win N100,000 as a group.”

Umeh also revealed that of the 150 digital clusters planned for the season, 30 will be dedicated exclusively to women—a deliberate move to support the bank’s growing ‘W’ community, which focuses on empowering women through access to finance and opportunities.

He said, “Customer feedback played a pivotal role in shaping this year’s prize offerings. The last time they asked for ‘Salary for Life’ was in 2019. Last year, they opted for cars, and we gave out cars. This year, about 40 percent of customers voted for ‘Salary for Life’, and we listened.”

Also speaking at the event was Regional Sales Director at Access Bank, Olukemi Olayinka, who emphasised the far-reaching impact of the initiative.

Olayinka said, “We are thrilled that 165 customers walked away with rewards today, including five individuals who won N100,000 each. Over 33,000 families have benefitted from DiamondXtra since inception. This is about making a difference.”