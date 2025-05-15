Related Articles

FAREWELL, OMOLOLU OLUNLOYO

AJIBOLA OGUNSHOLA pays tribute to Dr Olunloyo, a man of exceptional brilliance and former governor of Oyo State

Although I did not meet Dr. Omololu Olunloyo until early 1962, it was only a matter

of time for that to happen because he, Dr. Lekan Are (whose mother was from the

Aboderin family), and my own maternal brother, Chief Olubunmi Aboderin, had

known each other before they entered secondary school. Both Olunloyo and Aboderin

families had Kudeti origins.

Omololu Olunloyo and Lekan Are entered Government College, Ibadan in 1948 while

Olu Aboderin entered Ibadan Grammar School in 1949. The three friends sometimes

spent parts of their school holidays together, or severally, at the Oke-Bola residence of

Mr. (later Chief) Moyosore Aboderin, a wealthy man who they recognised as a “big

Brother”. He was about 15 years older than them.

Omololu Olunloyo had lost his father in December 1948, the year he entered GCI.

All of them grew up to attain heights of achievements and became recognised names

in the Nigerian firmament.

Dr. Omololu Olunloyo’s younger paternal brother by eight years, Olusegun Olunloyo

(“Segun”) attended Igbobi College, Lagos. We became friends from early 1962 during

our first year in the Higher School Certificate, he at Igbobi, and I at Government

College. His subjects, and mine, were Pure Mathematics, Applied Mathematics and

Physics. Our first meeting was in the middle of 1961.

As friends, we together visited his elder brother, Dr. Omololu (“Brother Mololu”)

from time to time during the school holidays, which he invariably (to my knowledge)

spent at the residence of their “baba”, Canon Olunloyo, at Ekotedo in Ibadan. Baba

Canon must have been much older than their own father as he appeared to be in his

70’s or early 80’s while their own father, Horatio Sowemimo Olunloyo, was born in

1906 and would have been less than 60 years old in 1962 had he been alive.

Somehow, word got round about Segun’s elder brother, the young, new, brilliant

mathematics lecturer who also rode an unusual type of car: the Citroen, with a unique

shape and hydraulic system.

For me, the attraction was his being an Ibadan man and old boy of Government

College who had won laurels in mechanical engineering at graduation and completed

his Ph.D in applied mathematics at University of St. Andrews in Scotland in minimum

time of two years.

I attended with Segun in 1962 the wedding ceremony of a relation of the Olunloyos,

Mr. Lere Adeyemo, who was also an old boy of Government College. My recollection

is that, that was probably where “Brother Mololu”, met his future wife, Miss Funlayo

Akinyemi, who was the chief bridesmaid at that wedding, which he also attended.

Perhaps he was even the bestman at the occasion. He was at the time the

commissioner for Education in the old Western Region when the region was under

“emergency government” headed by Dr. Majekodunmi during 1962.

Not long after, Brother Mololu and Miss Akinyemi got married, and Segun and I

donned our best agbada dresses to the event.

While he held the office, his official residence was directly opposite the “Premier’s

Lodge”, the official residence of the premier of the region, at Iyaganku GRA, which

late Chief S.L. Akintola occupied before and after the emergency administration until

his assassination in January 1966 by the military.

Segun spent part of his 1962 “summer” holiday there and I stayed overnight with him

on one occasion. The following morning, during one of our frequent tripartite discussions on

mathematics, he showed us his Ph.D thesis, opened it, and tried to, in the simplest

terms, explain the broad nature of the work. Not unexpectedly, we could not

understand it but I committed to memory till today the words of the closing paragraph

of the thesis where he wrote: “the message this example transmits is both salient and

powerful, and brings to a dramatic close this thesis, dramatic in a way all its own”.

He read it aloud with some excitement in his voice and on his face, and Segun and I

chorused in excited approbation.

I became quite close to him, especially after Segun travelled to the US in the middle

of 1964 to read mechanical engineering at Cornell University, while I went to Ibadan

in September to read mathematics. On his return to Nigeria in 1973, Segun joined the

academia, rose to preeminence in his field but, sadly, died on the 13th October 2017,

at the age of 74 years.

Brother Mololu treated me like his own blood brother in those days and I am grateful

to him. He took me along with him to several places. On one particular occasion, we

went from Ibadan together to Lagos to visit at his residence his uncle (his father’s

younger brother), Mr. Akinniran Olunloyo, who was the proprietor of Paramount

Photos. He was unwell, he said, spoke of his struggle with hypertension, and then

added in a loud note of defiance “but it can’t kill all of us!!”. That was in obvious

reference to the 1948 fate of his own elder brother, Mr. Horatio Olunloyo, who was

Brother Mololu’s own father, and who had died of hypertension at the age of 42.

Uncle Akinniran died not very long after our visit. The possibility of his own early

death from hypertension haunted Brother Mololu in those years, which was why he

sometimes discussed with me the disease of hypertension and the subject of death,

young though I was at the time. And he himself certainly did not then have the

disease. We also discussed prostate issues in later years. Which is why, although he

succeeded mightily in the longevity marathon of the human race, I nevertheless felt a

tinge of unhappiness that he missed by just eight days the attainment of the age of 90!

Horatio Olunloyo was among the Ibadan notables of his time and age; his facility with

various musical instruments (he had grown up under the guidance of his uncle who

was a vicar), his achievement as the first Ibadan man to pass Intermediate B.A, and

Intermediate LLB examinations by private study at home, his appointment as

Treasurer at Ibadan Native Authority, made him famous in elite circles. He also

socialised and entertained with choice drinks. Segun had reported that he was about to

travel to the United Kingdom to complete the bachelor’s degree in law when he

suddenly died.

I have recently read one or two reports after Dr. Olunloyo’s death, stating that Horatio

Olunloyo spent only one night at his new Molete residence before he died – on

December 29, 1948. However, my own father (Chief J.L. Ogunsola) recorded in his

diary on Saturday, 26th April, 1947 that he “attended the opening of the house of Mr.

Sowemimo Olunloyo” which suggests that he may have celebrated the opening of his

house almost 20 months before he actually started to live there. Chief Ogunsola was

chief-in-charge-of-tax at Ibadan Native Authority at the time.

My home visits to Dr. Olunloyo became far less frequent when I entered University

of Ibadan as I was now a student in the mathematics department where he was a senior

lecturer. I became more and more interested in European classical music which he

had from 1962 introduced to Segun and I.

In my final year at the University (1966-67), I took one of his courses and I therefore

became his student and he my teacher in Abstract Algebra.

In quality of teaching, he was clearly the best in the department among those to whom

I was exposed as he went to great lengths to ensure that his students understood the

subjects he taught. The students admired him for this.

His Nigerian colleagues in the mathematics department in my time were Professor

Adegoke Olubunmo, Professor J.O.C. Ezeilo, Professor Sowunmi, and, later,

Professor H. Tejumola.

My personal contacts with him after university became infrequent as I went abroad

almost immediately for five years and, on return, in 1972, have lived and worked

continuously in Lagos axis. There were no mobile phones then and land lines were as

scarce as gold, even in Lagos. He himself had become more and more involved in

governance and politics; his family setup had also enlarged.

At all times, we held opposing political views and we both knew it but because he was

deeply into politics, held high political office and contested elections, while I was not

a politician, we both avoided having political arguments in order to safeguard the

brotherly relationship. The long standing political predilections of my elder maternal,

brothers, late Chief Moyo Aboderin, late Chief Olu Aboderin and myself were,

broadly speaking, pro-Awolowo, in contradistinction to his own.

Iyabo and I commiserate with ‘Sister’ Mrs. Funlayo Olunloyo and Mrs. Ronke

Olunloyo, and with all his children; also with his sisters, ‘Sister’ Molara (Mrs.

Balogun) and ‘Sister’ Bisi.

May they all be consoled by the fact that he was widely recognised as a man with

exceptional brilliance and thirst for knowledge, who held several high political offices

without stain, and whose stay on this earth was more than twice as long as his father’s.

Chief Ogunshola is former Chairman of Punch Newspapers