Uromi Sixteen and the Quest to Quell the Drums of War

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God” (Matthew 5:9)

The barbaric murder of sixteen Northern travellers last Friday along the Uromi-Ubiaja road have sent shockwaves across Edo State and beyond, raising urgent concerns about security, justice, and community cohesion in our dear nation Nigeria. The tragic loss of life not only deepens existing tensions, but also threatens to escalate into cycles of retaliation and violence. This meat of this submission provides a holistic perspective on the killings, their historical and socio-political context, and the concerted efforts to prevent further bloodshed then recommendations for quelling this unsavoury development and fostering lasting peace.

The gory incident in Uromi where twenty-five travellers from Port Harcourt going home to the north, Kano specifically, for the Eid el-fitri celebrations were intercepted by vigilantes along the way on the suspicion that they were kidnappers and they were lynched to death, reflects deeper underlying tensions within the region. Reports suggest that the killings were the result of intercommunal disputes, political rivalries, or criminal activities, though investigations are still ongoing. Regardless of the cause, the violence underscores the urgent need for proactive conflict resolution and security interventions. The men who suffered the action of untimely death via brute force were said to be hunters and they were suspected by the vigilantes because they were reportedly carrying dane guns, and they had packs of dogs in tow that accompanied them on their way to Garko, Kibiya, Toronkawa and Rano villages domiciled in Bunkure and Rano LGA’s in Kano State.

The Uromi sixteen killings serve as a stark reminder of the fragile nature of peace in conflict-prone societies. However, with decisive action from government authorities, traditional rulers, and community stakeholders, Edo State can prevent further violence and foster lasting harmony. The drums of war must be silenced through justice, dialogue, and collective efforts to build a future free from bloodshed.

In the wake of the killings earlier, a flurry of accusations and counter-accusations across board has emerged in public domain, further complicating efforts to establish the truth and maintain peace. Political figures, community leaders, and various interest groups have presented conflicting narratives about the causes and culprits behind the violence. Some factions blame political manipulation, while others cite criminal elements exploiting regional tensions. These conflicting claims not only hinder investigations, but also fuel distrust and division within the community. Addressing this challenge requires a commitment to impartial justice and transparent communication from all stakeholders.

The tragic and barbaric incident has received widespread condemnation, an-on-the spot assessment and condolence visit by Governor Monday Okpebholo to Kano on Monday to the families of victims, who were brutally killed. What is needed now is how to ensure such gruesome occurrence is avoided rather than the drums of war fuelled across the divide. The governor assured the bereaved families and the people of Kano State that justice would be served. Speaking during the visit, Okpebholo described the attack as unfortunate and reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice. The Edo governor and his team commiserated with the people of Kano and the families of those who were killed. Okpebholo described the incident as sad and felt sad upon hearing the news. He acknowledged the cordial relationship between the Hausa community and the people of Edo. The helmsman of Edo State is a proverbial peacemaker in this scenario with shuttle diplomacy to calm frayed nerves across board at home and beyond -He has murdered slumber to mediate this latest crisis on his hands.

Furthermore, Okpebholo assured the people of Kano of swift justice and noted that fourteen people had been arrested and moved to Abuja for interrogation. On his part, Governor Yusuf demanded that those who perpetrated the brutal crime must be paraded for the whole world to see. He maintained that Kano remained the most peaceful state in the north and accommodated people from diverse communities. He thanked his counterpart for the prompt visit and called for the immediate prosecution of those arrested so that justice could be served. Both governors called for peaceful coexistence as they visited Toronkawa village in the Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State.

The heinous act has been widely condemned and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had given marching orders to security agencies to fish out those behind the killings. “The President, who expressed shock at the dastardly act on Thursday, directed Police and other security agencies to conduct swift and thorough investigations and punish the suspected culprits,” presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said in a statement on Friday.

The premise of governance is the security of lives and properties of citizenry. The people of Uromi have been subject to a barrage of insecurity via kidnappings, banditry, armed robberies, inability to access farmlands due to fear of been maimed, raped or killed amongst others earlier. In fact, according to eye witness reports once it’s past 4pm in the evening, muzzle silence envelopes the land and no one dares take a trip from Uromi to nearby Amedokhian that’s five minutes away thanks to insecurity.

Lest this development is subject to undue politicisation, insecurity has been a recurring decimal in the border areas of Edo State for a long while from 2015 till date. The vigilantes nestled in Uromi acted on alleged security tip-off that kidnappers were on the prowl. The stereotyping of the Northern travellers who were found with dane guns and packs of dogs earlier. The reportedly violent brawl that led to the stabbing of a vigilante led to the wanton escalation that morphed into violent proportions beyond comprehension. Sixteen individuals were left dead amongst the twenty-five passengers on their sojourn to Kano. Two wrongs don’t make a right – The amplification of blame games does not solve matters. It is imperative to address this thorny issue headlong. It’s a Gordian knot and a difficult problem solvable only by a bold, forceful action, as Alexander the Great famously cut it with his sword.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Department of State Security Services (DSS) has reportedly arrested the suspended State Corps Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, former CP Friday Ibadin, for questioning over the lynching of Northern travellers on March 27 in Uromi, Esan North East LGA of the state. It’s alleged in certain quarters that Ibadin, who hails from Uromi, had prior knowledge of the activities of certain illegal vigilante entities operating in the area, but failed to take necessary action to curb their excesses. His alleged inaction and lethargy has fuelled suspicion(s) that he may have, at best, turned a blind eye to their activities, or at worst enabled their operations.

One of the primary underlying causes of the Uromi 16 killings can be traced to the broader issue of insecurity in the region, particularly the ongoing clashes between herders and farmers. The struggle over land, grazing rights, and agricultural livelihoods has led to heightened tensions that often result in violent confrontations. Additionally, the rise in banditry and kidnapping across Edo State has further exacerbated instability, as criminal elements exploit the chaos for their own gain. The inability to effectively address these security concerns has created an atmosphere of fear and mistrust, making communities vulnerable to violence.

In the aftermath of the killings, fear of retaliatory attacks and reprisals has gripped Uromi and its neighbouring communities. Families of victims, suspected perpetrators, and even neutral parties are increasingly anxious about possible revenge attacks, which could spiral into a cycle of continuous bloodshed. The lingering fear has led to mass displacements, with some residents fleeing their homes to seek refuge in safer locations. This underscores the need for urgent conflict resolution mechanisms, proactive security measures, and dialogue-driven peace efforts to prevent further escalation.

In addition, following the Uromi sixteen killings, various prominent Nigerians have weighed in on the tragic incident, offering a range of perspectives on its causes and potential solutions. Former VP and former PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar weighed in that he’s deeply saddened by reports of the tragic killing of some hunters in Edo State. My heartfelt condolences go out to their families and loved ones.

This unfortunate incident demands a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation to uncover and ensure that those responsible are brought to book. The protection of innocent lives must remain paramount, and I urge the authorities to act swiftly and decisively to prevent a recurrence of jungle justice. Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done to restore public confidence in our security institutions.

In this same wavelength, Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi stated earlier that news of the killings of Northern travellers in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, is deeply saddening. Such killings have become a recurring tragedy in our decaying society. Acts of violence like these are abhorrent and had no place in our society yesterday, just as they should have no place in any decent society today. Every Nigerian, regardless of ethnic or regional background, has the right to move freely and safely within our nation.

Reports indicate that these individuals were accused of being kidnappers, leading to their brutal murder by a mob. While addressing security concerns and combating criminal activities is crucial, resorting to extrajudicial measures undermines the rule of law and exacerbates the cycle of violence. I commend the government for condemning this incident and initiating an investigation.

Furthermore, the authorities should also address the killings of Edo indigenes to ensure that justice is served for all. This tragic event yesterday underscores the urgent need for enhanced security measures and increased public awareness to prevent such occurrences in the future. Communities must collaborate with law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is pursued through legal channels rather than through unlawful actions.

In a nutshell, despite this unsavoury hydra headed monster that has reared it’s ugly head. It is imperative to thread with caution, so as not to escalate tension while ensuring that there’s collective effort to avoid future occurrence of such dastardly acts across board.

•Ayoola Ajanaku is a Communications and Advocacy Specialist based in Lagos, Nigeria…