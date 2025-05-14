Unity Bank Deepens Commitment to Financial Literacy Youth Outreach

Nume Ekeghe

Unity Bank Plc has again championed the cause of financial literacy by facilitating Training in 13 secondary schools across Nigeria to commemorate the 2025 Global Money Week.

Held under the theme, “Think before you follow, wise money tomorrow,” this year’s engagement focused on helping young people develop discernment and critical thinking in making financial decisions, particularly in an era shaped by social media influence and digital distractions.

In a statement, Unity Bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ebenezer Kolawole, supported the initiative as the Bank held an impactful session at Boys Model Secondary School, Owerri, Imo State. Represented by the Bank’s Zonal Head, South South/South East, Mr. William Odigie, Mr. Kolawole shared practical lessons on financial responsibility, guiding students on how to cultivate savings culture, investment and financial management; advising against any impulsive financial behaviours, more especially those involving online.

Speaking through the Zonal Head during the Training session, Mr. Kolawole emphasised the importance of being exposed early to financial management: “The habits you form now around saving, spending, and investing will shape your financial future. It’s not about how much you have, but how wisely you manage it.”

In each of the 13 schools visited nationwide, Unity Bank’s facilitators engaged students in interactive discussions, practical money management exercises, and quizzes. Participating students who displayed exceptional skills at various sessions got recognition and were presented with branded gift items to strongly reinforce the financial literacy training.