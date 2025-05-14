Tinubu to Induct New Augusta 109S Trekker Helicopters into NAF Order of Battle

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday stated that President Bola Tinubu will on Friday, May 16, induct the newly acquired Augusta 109S Trekker Helicopters into the Order of Battle (ORBAT) of NAF at the 011 Presidential Air Fleet wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

NAF also revealed that it will be commissioning Quick Impact Projects across NAF operational theatres, one of which was a clinic that had been constructed in Rukubi Community in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, where some civilians lost their lives in January 2023 due to an unfortunate airstrike.

Speaking during a press conference at NAF Headquarters in Abuja to officially kick-start the anniversary, Chairman of the Organising Committee for NAF’s 61st Anniversary Celebration, Air Commodore Sylvester Eyoma, revealed that the service will be expecting over 30 air forces, 12 Chiefs of Air Staff, and 45 exhibitors, including major defence and aerospace players, like Airbus, Embraer, Diamond Aircraft, HAVELSAN, Jet Aviation, Starlite Aviation Group, Proforce, and Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria.

These were billed to participate in the Fourth African Air Forces Forum scheduled to hold in Lagos as part of activities to celebrate NAF at 61.

According to Eyoma, “On Friday, 16 May 2025, there will be an induction ceremony for the Augusta 109S Trekker Helicopters at the 011 Presidential Air Fleet.

“The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is expected to grace the occasion as the Special Guest of Honour. We are also expecting over 2,000 participants at the Conference and Exhibitions scheduled for 22 and 23 May 2025 in Lagos.”

Outlining other activities lined up to commemorate the 61st anniversary celebration, the chairman of the organizing committee said, “On Saturday, 17 May 2025, medical outreaches will be held across our six field commands, while there will be a Research and Development Competition and Exhibition.

“The venue of the R&D Competition is the Multipurpose Sports Centre at the NAF Base Asokoro. The high point of the R&D would be the signing of an MoU with Lagos State University for a joint committee that would conceptualize, develop, and operationalize R&D projects for the benefit of both parties.

“Another MoU on technology acquisition and development would also be signed with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

“On Sunday, 18 May 2025, inter-denominational church services will be held across NAF units, while an international Colloquium on Development of Space Technology in the NAF will be held on Monday, 19 May 2025.

“The high point of the Colloquium will be the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Space Development between the NAF and the Space Development Centre, University of Bradford in the United Kingdom.

“The high points of the NAF 61st Anniversary will be the NAF Anniversary Seminar and the NAF Reunion Dinner, both of which will be held on Tuesday, 20 May 2025.”

He stated that in over 61 years of its existence, NAF had undergone significant transformation in its organisation, manning, and equipment holding.

Eyoma said the transformation had tremendously bolstered the capacity of the service to effectively deliver on its constitutional mandate.

He stated, “To this end, the Nigerian Air Force has been at the forefront of efforts to combat insurgency, terrorism, banditry, and other criminalities across the nation through precision airstrikes, coordinated operations, and advanced surveillance.

“We have recorded significant operational successes. These have contributed to weakening terrorists’ networks, disrupting their logistics, and supporting the ongoing efforts of our troops and other security agencies in tackling the myriads of security challenges bedevilling our dear nation.

“Therefore, today, we are celebrating 61 years of dedication to duty and unwavering commitment to protecting Nigeria’s sovereignty.”

Eyoma said this year’s anniversary was themed, “Optimising Civil-Military Relations in a Joint Operational Environment for Enhanced Air Operations.”