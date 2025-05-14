STI Sees Man Power Development as Basis for Operational Efficiency

Ebere Nwoji

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc has reiterated its uncompromising stance on continuous manpower development as the basis for sustainable operational efficiency and business profitability.

The company’s management said it has identified this as the key critical factor for providing enhanced and seamless insurance service delivery to all policyholders under the stable of the organisation.

According to the Head of Human Resources of the Organisation, Adeola Onichabor, the company is not resting on its oars in ensuring that every employee in the system is adequately trained and developed to cope with the dynamics of the modern trends that are likely to emerge in this decade in the insurance and financial services in Nigeria.

At the training session organised for members of the Marketing and Technical team of the company Onichabor said the objective of the training was to encourage the members of the team to embrace new ways of doing things as the world gets dynamic both in technology and human capital development.

He said the training had become very imperative going by the recent happenings in the insurance industry and that the company needed to strategically position itself for the opportunities that the market might be bringing up in the near future.

Speaking, Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations of the company, Segun Bankole, said in exploring the opportunities, the underwriting firm did not want to lose sight of the professional implications and risk management issues involved which is why it has taken time out to educate and upgrade the knowledge base of its personnel who were critical to the operations of its business.