Senate Amends 2024 South-East Development Commission Act

The Senate has amended the 2024 South-East Development Commission Act.

This followed the presentation of the amendment bill by the leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti), at plenary on Wednesday.

The bill was given accelerated passage having gone through first and second readings, following the suspension of Senate Rule 7(1).

Presenting the bill, Bamidele said the amendment bill sought to amend the South-East Development Commission Act 2024, to reconcile the lacuna that exists in the Act as it relates to the appointment of executive directors

This, he said, was to ensure uniformity and equality.

“You may recall that we debated and passed the South-South, South-West and North-Central Development Commission amendment bills yesterday.

“The South-East Commission was inadvertently omitted from the list,” he said.

Accordingly, you will recall that the Senate had resolved that there should be uniformity and equality in the development commissions, hence the need for the amendment,” Bamidele said.

He, therefore, urged the Senate to expeditiously pass the bill.

The Senate after a clause-by-clause consideration, passed the amended bill. (NAN)