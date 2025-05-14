PROMAD Commends FG on NYSC Reform

Sunday Ehigiator

PROMAD Infotech Foundation, a leading civic tech and youth development organisation, has commended the federal government on the inauguration of the committee to reform the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

The committee, inaugurated by the Minister for Youth Development, Mr. Ayo Wisdom Olawande, and other top government officials, aims to address pressing concerns within the NYSC scheme.

PROMAD’s commendation comes after the organisation raised concerns about inadequate allowances, delayed implementation of minimum wage adjustments, and serious security challenges faced by corps members.

In a statement signed by PROMAD’s Communication Attendants, the Foundation said: “We believe that the effort was a significant response to the pressing concerns our organisation raised in our advocacy videos released on March 24th and 27th, 2025, and indeed, many credible Nigerians.”

“In our previous public appeal, PROMAD drew the attention of the government to several pressing concerns within the NYSC scheme, including inadequate allowances amidst rising living costs, delayed implementation of minimum wage adjustments, and serious security challenges faced by corps members.”

“Most disturbingly, we highlighted the case of eight prospective corps members from Southern Nigeria who were kidnapped in Zamfara State while traveling to their orientation camp in Sokoto, a tragic example of the government’s previous inadequacies to protect the youth who are serving the nation.”

“We are cautiously optimistic that the inauguration of the committee suggests that our collective voices have been heard. However, this must translate into concrete actions as millions of Nigerian youth deserve better while serving their father’s land.”

“PROMAD views the committee’s inauguration as a first step in what must be a comprehensive overhaul of the NYSC scheme. While we commend the government for the initiative, we call on the Federal Ministry of Youth Development to release the terms of reference (ToR) set for the committee. We also emphasise that the success of this reform process will be judged by its outcomes, not its announcements.”

“We specifically call on the Reform Committee to address the following priorities: The development of a robust security framework and protocols to protect corps members, particularly those posted to high-risk areas.”

“Create institutional support systems that provide meaningful professional development and entrepreneurial opportunities, such as reviewing and scaling the SAED programme to offer post-service support for corps members who embrace entrepreneurship.

“Establishment of accountability mechanisms that prevent the misappropriation of resources intended for corps members’ welfare, especially during orientation programmes. The quality of camps and food being served during orientation courses must be improved.

“Ensuring corps members’ fundamental rights to freedom of expression without fear of intimidation or reprisal must be guaranteed.”

“The NYSC deployment and redeployment policy should be revisited. The reformation of NYSC must be comprehensive and sincere. We will monitor the process closely to ensure it is not abandoned midway or hijacked by officials seeking to preserve the status quo.”

“This reform presents an opportunity to transform NYSC into a true vehicle for national unity, nation-building, youth empowerment, community service and skills development.”

“PROMAD remains committed to advocating for the interests of Nigerian youth. We stand ready to constructively engage with the NYSC Reform Committee and other stakeholders to ensure that the process results in a modernised NYSC Scheme that truly serves the nation’s development objectives and meets the evolving needs of young Nigerians while on national service.”

“We urge all stakeholders, corps members, media, civil society organisations, and concerned citizens to engage in the reform process. Together, we can ensure that the initiative delivers the intended transformation.”