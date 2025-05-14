Nigerian Students Excel in Prestigious Mathematics Olympiad

In a remarkable display of academic excellence and national pride, students from The Seaside Schools, Agbara, Lagos, represented Nigeria at the 2025 Turkic International Mathematics Olympiad (TIMO) held in Antalya, Turkey, from April 17 to 22, 2025.

The members of the delegation who were in vibrant traditional attire and bearing the nation’s flag, stood out for their intellect, poise and cultural representation on an international stage.

The organisers said notably, the Seaside Schools had an impressive 10 finalists who successfully passed the preliminaries of this prestigious competition, widely regarded as one of the world’s most challenging math competitions.

The Vice President and Head of International Relations at TIMO, Mr. Eyvaz Qafarov, praised the institution’s participation, saying: “The event brought together brilliant young mathematicians from around the world, and The Seaside Schools’ participation affirms the institution’s commitment to nurturing globally competitive learners through excellence in STEM education.”

Also, the Managing Director of The Seaside Schools, Mrs. Eniola Ogunlade, expressed pride in the students’ achievement, saying: “This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, teachers, and staff. We are committed to providing a supportive environment that fosters academic excellence and empowers our students to succeed globally.”

The Seaside Schools is a reputable co-educational day and boarding school located in Agbara, dedicated to providing a nurturing environment that fosters academic excellence and holistic growth. With a vision to empower all pupils to realise their full potential, the school offers a broad, balanced, relevant, and differentiated curriculum that caters to the diverse needs of its students. By combining rigorous academic programmes with extracurricular activities, The Seaside Schools aims to develop well-rounded individuals who are equipped to succeed in an ever-changing world, the school stated.