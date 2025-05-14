Makinde: Oyo Ready to Offer FG Template on Healthcare for PHC Devt  

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Against the backdrop of the recent disclosure by the federal government that it plans to build 8,800 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the country, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday said his government is ready to share its template, which has seen it build functional Category 3 Primary Healthcare Centres in most of the 351 electoral wards of the state, with the federal government.

He stated this yesterday while launching the 2025 Omituntun Free Medical Mission at the Ibadan North-East Local Government Area Secretariat, Ibadan, noting that his government decided to build the PHCs in each ward to make healthcare delivery more accessible to the people.

He maintained that since the template is working in Oyo State, it would also work for the federal government, adding that his government would continue to focus on healthcare delivery so as to have a healthy population, which will in turn help to push the boundaries of economic expansion and poverty reduction.

According to him, “On the health sector, this government will continue to focus on a healthy population and tackling poverty in the state.

“Only recently, the vice-president said the federal government plans to build 8,800 Primary Healthcare Centres across the country. Before the federal government, we started the renovation and equipping of functional PHC facilities in our 351 wards in the state.

“We are happy that we can give the federal government our template. The template has worked in Oyo State, and I am assured it would work at the federal level.

“We have made a lot of progress in terms of commitment to primary healthcare. So, we have to keep the pressure on.

“I want to use this medium to thank everyone who has played their own part towards realising the programmes and policies of this administration in the health sector. I will like to thank Professor Temitope Alonge and Dr. Muideen Olatunji- they have done very well.

“I equally appreciate the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi; the Chairman of Oyo State Hospital Management Board, Dr. Akin Fagbemi, and the Permanent Secretaries in the ministry as well as healthcare practitioners too.”

Makinde said his government has continued to deliver on its promises across the four pillars of education, health, security and economic expansion, with its policies and programmes attracting desired results.

He declared that the state government has won the war against insecurity, adding that it would not sleep until residents can sleep with their two eyes closed.

The governor also cited the excellent performance recorded by students from the state in the recent Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and the Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), and the improved economy of the state, noting that these are also due to the right policies implemented by the government to improve education and expand the economy.

Makinde, who noted that the state government had continued to stimulate the economy of the state by pushing about N24 billion into the economy monthly through salaries and pensions and providing infrastructure for the private sector to thrive, said his government would not relent.

The governor averred that the government was able to achieve the positive turnaround because it kept its head up and refused to shift blames, noting that he had remained focused on justifying the trust reposed in him by the people, rather than focusing on what past governments did of failed to do.

Governor Makinde appreciated residents of Ibadan North-East Local Government Area for supporting his administration, just as he lauded Oyo State residents for doing the right things from the home setting, stating that the successes being achieved by his administration is also due to residents doing the right things.

Also, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ajetunmobi, appreciated the governor for his unwavering commitment to improving healthcare access to the people of the state and for transforming the health sector through robust investments in health infrastructure, human resources, and strengthening the initiatives.

She mentioned that the Free Omituntun Medical Mission would follow a clustering model, with each cluster operating for three full days for effective delivery of comprehensive healthcare and also follow up post-operatively on surgical cases on patients.

She added that efforts are underway to facilitate the enrollment of the beneficiaries on the Oyo State Health Insurance Scheme under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) through the OYSHIA Gateway in order to ensure continuity of care beyond the outreach.

The commissioner encouraged all beneficiaries to take responsibility for their health by keeping their service codes and following through on post-care instructions.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of Oyo State Hospital Management Board, Dr. Akin Fagbemi, thanked the governor for the recent recruitment of medical personnel, which according to him, has led to the state being granted full accreditation for physiotherapy practice, which had been denied for 30 years.