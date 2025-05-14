Lagos Real Estate Gets Boost as Church Initiative Sparks New Opportunities

Mary Nnah

A recent empowerment programme organised by the Church of God Mission International has injected new life into the Lagos real estate sector, sparking interest and opportunities for individuals looking to tap into the industry.

The programme, with the theme: ‘Lekki Real Estate: New Opportunities For Everyone’, brought together industry experts and stakeholders to discuss the sector’s potential and challenges.

The guest speaker at the event, Abdulhafis Gbolahan Toriola, a permanent secretary, Ministry of Housing, Lagos State, highlighted the government’s efforts to address housing challenges in the state.

He said: “Apart from the ongoing projects Lagos City is trying to do to reduce the housing deficit in Lagos, the government is also looking at the tenancy law. We have received a lot of complaints about landlords, about agencies that are at the same time charging outside the law.”

Toriola emphasised the importance of educating people about their rights and responsibilities in the real estate sector. “What we are doing is to educate people. Let them know what government is all about, what government wants to do, and what the law states about real estate.”

He added that the government plans to enforce the law after a period of enlightenment, ensuring that landlords and agents operate within the ambit of the regulations.

Reverend Chris Ubamadu, the zonal coordinator of the Church of God Mission International, Victoria Island Zone, explained that the programme was part of the church’s initiative to empower individuals and address the growing rate of unemployment and poverty in the community.

“We set up Roundtable Lekki as a platform to empower people because we saw the rate of unemployment, people coming out of school, no jobs. And then also at the back of that we see what poverty is causing everywhere,” he stated.

The programme aimed to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in real estate. Reverend Ubamadu emphasised that the church’s empowerment approach is centred on creating knowledge and sharing information.

He said: “Our empowerment is not to share rice and beans. Our empowerment is to create knowledge, is to share information. Just like you saw the things that were being said today at the conference. With 50,000, with 100,000, or even without any money, you can start playing in the real estate sector.”

He said the Church of God Mission International is committed to continuing the programme, providing individuals with the tools and knowledge needed to succeed in the real estate sector. The programme is expected to have a positive impact on the community, enabling individuals to improve their economic prospects and build a better future for themselves and their families.