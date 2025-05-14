Hajji 2025:  NAHCON Vows to Sanction Erring Service Providers in Saudi Arabia

•1,285 pilgrims airlifted to Mecca from Minna

•Okpebholo urges Edo pilgrims to be peaceful, law-abiding, reflect state’s values

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, Laleye Dipo in Minna and Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





National Hajji Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has vowed to wield the big stick against erring service providers in the ongoing 2025 Haji operation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

NAHCON had airlifted 9,691 out of 60,000 pilgrims, as at Monday, that would participate in this year’s hajji exercise in Saudi Arabia.

At least 1,285 Muslims had been airlifted to Mecca from the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, in Minna, Niger State since the exercise started four days ago. A total of 2,885 Muslims were expected to be flown to Mecca for this year’s Hajj from the state.

In Edo State, Governor Monday Okpebholo urged the 206 pilgrims from the state who will be leaving for the holy land on May 14, to be peaceful, disciplined, law-abiding, and carry with them Edo’s values that made the people stand out among their equals.

Okpebholo gave the charge at the Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board in Benin City while addressing the intending pilgrims.

The contingent, made up of 206 persons from the state, will be airlifted to Mecca on May 14.

Meanwhile, NAHCON Deputy Makkah Coordinator, Alhaji Alidu Shutti, stated the commission’s tough stance in a chat with THISDAY in Ilorin on Tuesday on the side-lines of a meeting with service providers for the intending pilgrims from the country.

Shutti said NAHCON had made available necessary provisions to the service providers so as to provide quality service to the pilgrims.

He stated that the commission will not accept services, which fell short of international best practices.

He stressed that the pilgrims from the country deserved best quality service, and said it will not condone any low-quality service that might likely hinder the 2025 hajji exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Shutti said the service providers must justify the payment made by the pilgrims.

A representative of the service providers, Alhaji Abdul Qadir, assured NAHCON of their commitment to make the stay of the guests of Allah in the kingdom memorable and worthwhile.

Qadir, who spoke on behalf of the service providers, stated that they were prepared for the receipt of pilgrims from Madina.

“We have recruited professionals and experienced staff to serve Nigerians in Makkah,” Qadir stressed.

Executive Secretary of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Niger State, Sheikh Mohammed Awwal Aliyu, confirmed the airlift of the pilgrims. Aliyu said it was being facilitated by Umza Aviation Services, a private airline.

He said, so far, the exercise had gone smoothly and could be completed according to schedule this weekend.

Flagging-of the airlift Governor Mohammed Bago advised the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and the country while in the Holy land, reminding them that the laws of Saudi Arabia are different from those of Nigeria.

Bago equally called on the pilgrims to pray fervently for peace and progress of the state and country, at large, and for Allah’s divine intervention in bringing to an end the security challenges prevailing in some parts of the country.

Okpebholo, represented by Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor Esq., urged the intending pilgrims to carry with them the values that defined Edo people and make them stand out in all they do.

He advised them to be peaceful, disciplined, and make the state proud in Mecca, as Edo pilgrims were always exceptional in their pilgrimages to Mecca.

The governor commended the board for its historic preparations, adding that its commitment reflects a strong dedication to duty.

He stated, “As you prepare to embark on this sacred journey, I urge you to carry with you the values that define us as a people. Be peaceful and disciplined at all times. Represent our state with dignity and uphold the laws and customs of the host nation.

“Let your conduct reflect the teachings of your faith and bring honour to our land. Pray not only for yourselves and your families, but also for the peace, progress, and unity of our dear state and nation. May your pilgrimage be safe, spiritually fulfilling, and accepted.”

Chairman of the Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mallam Muhammad Musa Uduimoh, thanked the governor for his inspiring and supportive speech, adding that the governor’s logistical, financial and moral support for the 2025 Hajj has played a vital role in ensuring smooth and safe preparations for the pilgrimage.

Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Eranga AbdulKabir MuhammadKabir, said out of the 206 intending pilgrims from Edo State, 120 were male and 86 were female.

Speaking on behalf of the intending pilgrims from Edo State, the Amir Hajj and leader of the delegation, HRH Mallam Ali Sulayman, the Oghieaga of Ibvie in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, commended Okpebholo for his support to the board.

He stated that the governor’s commitment to religious harmony in the state was highly commendable.

The Oghieaga expressed satisfaction and assured the governor of a hitch-free and better organized Hajj exercise this year.