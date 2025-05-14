FG to Close Ijora-Marine Bridge in Apapa, Lagos for 21 Days from Sunday

Bennett Oghifo





The Federal Ministry of Works has announced a planned closure of the Ijora-Marine Bridge for 21 days, by 7am from Sunday 18th May 2025 for critical repair works.

A statement signed and issued by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Engr. Olukorede Kesha, said: “The closure will be full at some sections of the bridge and partial at other sections.

“This critical project aims to improve road safety and enhance the driving experience of motorists.

“The work involves lifting the entire bridge deck to change the faulty bearings beneath amongst other repair works. This will ensure a smoother, safer roadway.”

She said the ministry has carefully worked on diversion routes and traffic management, adding that residents and businesses within the closure zone are encouraged to plan accordingly.

On safety precautions, she said: “Appropriate signage and traffic control measures will be in place to guide drivers and pedestrians.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we work to improve our infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, the federal government has restated its resolve to protect its critical infrastructure in Lagos.

According to Engr. Kesha who cited as example, the protection works at the Outer Marina shoreline and the Third Mainland Bridge, which she said are 30 percent and 99 percent complete, respectively.

Kesha who stated this during an inspection, led by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Works, Akin Alabi, stated that deteriorated sheet piles along the Outer Marina shoreline necessitated the construction of a new concrete wall to prevent erosion. “The lifespan of this road (Outer Marina) has increased by more than 25 years with the new reinforcement,” she said.

Kesha said the work would be completed within the remaining 22 months of the 30-month timeline, regardless of an initial delay caused by the absence of engineering drawings.

According to the Controller, the Third Mainland Bridge repairs included replacement of expansion joints, asphalt relaying, parapet repairs, guardrail installations, and new CCTV cameras monitored from a dedicated control room.

Kesha assured that the vandalised sections would be repaired before the project’s handover.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Works, Alabi commended the technical efforts led by the Works Minister David Umahi and praised the Lagos Controller for her oversight.

“This project requires significant expertise. The last intervention here was over 40 years ago. Without this, we risk losing vital assets.”

Alabi expressed satisfaction with the bridge’s progress, noting the addition of the CCTV control room since the committee’s last visit.

He commended the collaborative efforts of the Federal Ministry of Works and construction firm CCECC while urging the swift completion of the remaining sections to enhance safety and security.

“The last part is vulnerable. It must be completed quickly to deter criminal activities,” he said.

He added that the National Assembly will support funding requests to ensure the projects’ full completion, underscoring the parliament’s role in appropriation and oversight.