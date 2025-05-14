eTranzact Deepens Digital Payments Drive

Nume Ekeghe

In a strategic push to boost digital payment adoption among Nigeria’s informal sector, Credo by eTranzact has expanded its footprint to southern Nigeria through a hands-on market activation campaign across key commercial hubs in Port Harcourt.

eTranzact in a statement said the initiative, held in partnership with Eligbam City, focused on onboarding small business owners across Garrison Computer Village, Rumukalagbor Market, and Rumuomasi Market—markets known for their vibrant commercial activity but dominated by cash-based transactions.

Speaking at the event, Omokorede Amund, Product Marketing Manager, Credo by eTranzact said, “We’re not just building a payment solution, we’re building confidence in the future of small businesses.”

The activation focused on addressing real concerns, including transaction security, ease of use, and daily settlement challenges. Traders were shown how to accept payments both online and offline, track sales, and manage records using the Credo platform.

The campaign approach highlights a growing trend among fintechs: moving beyond digital ads and influencer campaigns to engage directly with business owners in markets and other informal spaces.

“Port Harcourt is full of hustle and innovation; this roadshow allowed us to meet business owners where they are and demonstrate practical ways they can benefit from digital payments,” Amund added.

The activation also featured a raffle draw, offering prizes such as WiFi routers, cash rewards, and small business tools an incentive designed to attract participation and provide immediate value to attendees.