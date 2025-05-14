  • Wednesday, 14th May, 2025

eTranzact Deepens Digital Payments Drive

Business | 1 hour ago

Nume Ekeghe

In a strategic push to boost digital payment adoption among Nigeria’s informal sector, Credo by eTranzact has expanded its footprint to southern Nigeria through a hands-on market activation campaign across key commercial hubs in Port Harcourt.

eTranzact in a statement said the initiative, held in partnership with Eligbam City, focused on onboarding small business owners across Garrison Computer Village, Rumukalagbor Market, and Rumuomasi Market—markets known for their vibrant commercial activity but dominated by cash-based transactions.

Speaking at the event, Omokorede Amund, Product Marketing Manager, Credo by eTranzact said, “We’re not just building a payment solution, we’re building confidence in the future of small businesses.”

The activation focused on addressing real concerns, including transaction security, ease of use, and daily settlement challenges. Traders were shown how to accept payments both online and offline, track sales, and manage records using the Credo platform. 

The campaign approach highlights a growing trend among fintechs: moving beyond digital ads and influencer campaigns to engage directly with business owners in markets and other informal spaces. 

“Port Harcourt is full of hustle and innovation; this roadshow allowed us to meet business owners where they are and demonstrate practical ways they can benefit from digital payments,” Amund added.

The activation also featured a raffle draw, offering prizes such as WiFi routers, cash rewards, and small business tools an incentive designed to attract participation and provide immediate value to attendees.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.