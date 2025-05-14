CII London, Risk Analysts Organise Training on Energy Risk Insurance

Ebere Nwoji

Issues bothering on Energy Risk Insurance and case studies on Risk Assessment of Oil & Gas/Energy Insurance to enhance understanding of risk assessment techniques will form the thrust of this year’s edition of insurance capacity training organised by the CII London in collaboration with Risk Analyst Consultants (UK) Limited.

The organisers said they observed that Oil & Gas/Energy sector, as a cornerstone of global progress, was confronted by distinct challenges in the exploration, production, and distribution of energy resources.

According to them, in regions like Nigeria, Africa, and beyond, this sector not only drives economic growth but also pioneers risk management practices and sustainable innovations that transform industries and uplift communities.

In a statement to this effect signed by the Managing Consultant Risk Analyst Consultant, Dr Funmi Babington -Ashaye, the organisers noted that to support this vital sector, insurance capacity training played an indispensable role.

“By equipping professionals with the expertise to navigate the complexities of Oil & Gas/Energy operations, such training fosters a deeper understanding of tailored risk management strategies and innovative insurance solutions” , she said .

According to her, this empowers stakeholders such as insurers, underwriters, and risk managers alike to effectively mitigate potential threats, promote financial resilience, and enhance the overall stability of the energy industry.