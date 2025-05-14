Africa’s Fashion Industry to Get N10m Boost, AFLCA Pageant Holds

Mary Nnah

The Face of African Future Leadership Conference and Awards (FAFLCA) Beauty Pageant promises to inject a much-needed N10 million boost into the African fashion industry, providing a platform for emerging leaders, entrepreneurs, and designers to shine.

This groundbreaking initiative is set to revolutionise the industry, showcasing the best of African textiles and fabrics while celebrating the continent’s brightest talents.

According to Ambassador Mark Idiahi, Convener of FAFLCA, the Face of Africa pageant is more than just a beauty contest.

“It’s a platform that recognises and amplifies the voice of young African leaders who are shaping the future of our continent,” he said.

Idiahi further emphasised the significance of the event, stating, “Imagine having the best of Akwa Ibom textiles and fabrics being showcased through very colourful, innovative design being showcased on the runway. We want to beam light on what we have going on here in Nigeria and Africa as a potential economic drive, and also to truly let the world know that we have these and see how we can have investors coming in.”

Idiahi emphasised the importance of showcasing African culture and heritage, stating, “We want to showcase the best of African fabrics and designs, and we believe that this will help to promote African culture and heritage.” Daniel echoed this sentiment, saying, “African culture and heritage are rich and diverse, and we want to showcase this through the FAFLCA Beauty Pageant.”

Director of Marketing and Promotion, AFLCA, Nikisha Daniel emphasised the economic potential of the event, stating, “We are looking at how we can showcase the best of African fabrics and designs. We have the best of fabrics, and we need to tap into the potential that that has.”

Daniel further highlighted the impact of the event, saying, “We’ve done this for nine years, and we’ve had testimonials, we’ve had people that came in, interacted with us, and their lives were shaped and they become role models. This is just another expression of what we’ve done for nine years. And I can tell you that this is going to make a difference.”