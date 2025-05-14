$50m Beverages Company to Berth in Ogun

Mamuda Group Nigeria Limited, is set to invest $50 million in Ogun State through one of its subsidiaries, Mamuda Beverages.

Mamuda is involved in food, beverages, care, and agro-processing.

The Chairman of the Group Mr. Hassan Hammoud, made this known when he led high ranking officials of the company to meet the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta on Tuesday.

He disclosed that the governor would lay the first foundation stone for Mamuda Beverages next month.

The Chairman also said that Mamuda Group would be setting up its investment in stages, adding that other areas of interest for the company, like foods, care, and agro-agro-processing would also be established in the state.

“Mamuda Group is based in Kano. We have different types of factories. We have Mamuda Industries, which is the leather factory for export to Europe and everywhere in the world.

“We have Mamuda Agro, which produces agricultural sacks. We also have Mamuda Foods, which is the confectionery business, and we have Mamuda Beverages, which is the CSD business.

“We also have Mamuda Care, which focuses on detergents and beauty care. Mamuda Group has 13,000 workers.

“So, if we have 13,000 workers in Kano, we should have the same number of staff here too in the next five to six years,” he said.

He also disclosed that Mamuda Group would employ about 1,500 workers initially, stating that the number of its workforce would expand to 3,000 after the expansion of the beverage company is completed.

While commending Governor Abiodun for making the business environment in the state attractive to investors, Mr. Hammoud said that Ogun State is the best destination for businesses to thrive in the country.

“His Excellency has made the environment very attractive that you wouldn’t want to miss out.

“We believe that if you don’t come here, you will be missing out. The market is huge; you have Lagos on one side, and you have Ibadan-Benin, so if we need to cover the South West region, we have to invest here, and it would be very good for us and very competitive for us to produce here,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Abiodun noted that his administration is working hard at all times to ensure the state increases its ranking on the global ease of doing business index.

The governor added that his administration has just built the best-equipped airport in the country, which sits in an industrial zone. He noted that out of the six industrial zones licensed, that of Ogun State is the only one that has hit the ground running.

Prince Abiodun said that the Business Environment Council, created by his administration has helped build the confidence of both existing and new investors.

“Today, we have an airport, and we are licensed for a dry port, which we will start constructing very soon, right on the rail line, so that when you start importing raw materials, you don’t have to go to Lagos to clear them anymore.

“They will be put on the train because the train goes all the way to the port, and you can clear them at the dry port, so you don’t have to pay unnecessary fees on demurrage or waste time and energy going to Lagos,” he said.