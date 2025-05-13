  • Tuesday, 13th May, 2025

Supreme Court Revokes Fred Ajudua’s Bail

Nigeria | 56 minutes ago

The Supreme Court, on Friday, overturned a decision of the Court of Appeal that granted bail to Lagos businessman and alleged 419 kingpin, 65 year old Fred Ajudua, who is standing trial for allegedly defrauding a German company of $1 million over three decades ago.

 In a unanimous ruling, the Apex Court held that the Appeal Court erred in granting bail, and ordered Ajudua’s return to correctional custody. The Court also directed Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State High Court, to resume hearing the criminal trial.

 Ajudua was initially charged before Justice Josephine Oyefeso of the Ikeja High Court, but the case was later re-filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and reassigned to Justice Dada.

 During his re-arraignment on July 6, 2018, Justice Dada denied Ajudua’s bail application on health grounds, noting that the case had suffered repeated delays for over 13 years. “I am not persuaded”, adding that, “this case is one of the oldest in Lagos State. Bail is refused and the Defendant is to be remanded in prison custody”, she ruled.

 Following the ruling, Ajudua’s Counsel, Olalekan Ojo, SAN, appealed to the Court of Appeal in Lagos, where Justice Garba overturned Justice Dada’s decision, holding that bail was a constitutional right, and allowed Ajudua to remain free under his previous bail conditions. The EFCC, dissatisfied with the decision, approached the Supreme Court.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.