Renewed Hope Partner Groups Urged to Make Tinubu’s Agenda Resonate with Abia Grassroots

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





Partner Groups of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda have been urged to take the message down to the grassroots of Abia State and ensure its resonance with every nook and cranny.

Member representing South East on the board of the North East Development Commission(NEDC), Hon. Sam Onuigbo, gave the charge Monday in Umuahia at the inauguration of the executives of the Abia Central chapter of the Renewed Hope Partners.

“We shall carry the message of the good deeds of our President and hope of greater things to come into the various nooks and crannies of our zone,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu had initiated the Renewed Hope Partners with the sole mandate to ensure the re-election of President Tinubu through citizen inclusion and participation.

Last month Kalu cleared the way for the spread of the partner support groups for Tinubu in Abia when he opened a general office for the groups.

Onuigbo, who was a two-term member of the House of Representatives for Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency, commended Mr. Deputy Speaker “for his patriotic zeal of mainstreaming APC’s inclusive agenda”.

He assured both Kalu and Mr. President that “the programmes and policies of the Tinubu administration would become household mantra among our (Abia) people”.

“We shall not fail, we shall not falter, but we must fly on the wings of the initiatives of President Tinubu and his dream of Renewed Hope for all Nigerians,” he said.

According to him, “the visionary leadership of the nation’s number six citizen matches the insight of Nigeria’s number one citizen, thereby ensuring greatest good for the greatest number of Nigerians”.

The event also featured the admission of many politicians from Abia Central who defected to APC from various politocal parties, a development Onuigbo attributed to Tinubu’s sterling performance.

He noted that the “new entrants into our ever-widening and inclusive political family of the All Progressives Congress and the calibre of politicians joining the party was informed by “the humongous achievements recorded by the Tinubu-led APC administration through the Renewed Hope Agenda”.

“The popular acclaim and acceptance of APC is a measure of public endorsement of the great progressive governance by our beloved smart-working and forward-looking President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR),” Onuigbo said.

The Zonal Chairman of Abia Central APC, Chief Lawrence Ukata told the Renewed Partners that they must work hard to ensure that Abia contributed overwhelming votes towards Tinubu’s re-election come 2027.

He vowed that Abia would no more give paltry votes to APC in presidential poll, adding that Abia could not afford not to sit on presidential table after the renewal of Tinubu’s mandate.

The Zonal Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Partners, Patrick Ikechi gave the assurance that the job of taking Tinubu’s agenda to the grassroots and winning votes for him would be carried out effectively.