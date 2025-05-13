Oyetola Calls for Immediate Implementation, Acceleration of Newly Approved National Policy on Marine, Blue Economy 

• Signs performance bonds with heads of agencies

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has called for the immediate implementation and acceleration of the newly approved National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Oyetola, while reaffirming his unwavering commitment and growth of the sector, called on the

top management of the ministry and its agencies to recommit themselves to effective leadership, inter-agency collaboration and measurable performance outcomes.

The minister, who signed performance bonds with agencies of the ministry, noted that the sector has been placed at the forefront of the Federal Government’s economic growth agenda under the Renewed Hope framework, adding that it is incumbent on the ministry’s leadership to drive the vision with urgency and discipline.

Speaking in Abuja Tuesday at the opening of the 2025 Sectoral Retreat for senior officials of the ministry and its agencies, he described the gathering as a defining moment for reflection, realignment and purposeful engagement.

Oyetola said that the retreat goes beyond administrative formality, representing instead a crucial opportunity to evaluate the sector’s direction and to reposition it for impactful delivery in line with national expectations.

While highlighting recent milestones, including ongoing efforts to modernise port infrastructure, implementation of the National Single Window platform, improvements in port efficiency and others, he described the recent approval of the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy by FEC as a foundational achievement that sets the strategic framework for long-term sectoral transformation.

According to him, “With implementation now the focus, the leadership across the ministry and its agencies must fully internalise the policy’s strategic priorities and translate them into actionable programmes.”

He, therefore, called for disciplined execution, anchored on improved coordination, technology adoption, transparency, environmental stewardship, and institutional accountability.

This comes as he urged all agencies not to treat the performance bonds signed during the retreat as symbolic gestures, but as serious commitments to deliver concrete, time-bound outcomes that enhance the sector’s contribution to GDP, expand job creation, increase port throughput, and improve regulatory compliance and revenue mobilisation.

In his opening remarks at the retreat, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Olufemi Oloruntola, echoed the minister’s call for decisive action.

He noted that the ministry stands at a pivotal juncture in the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda, adding that: “Under the visionary leadership of the Minister Adegboyega Oyetola, the ministry has achieved commendable progress, with the approval of the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy marking a significant milestone.”

Oloruntola stressed, however, that the priority now must be the translation of the policy into real, measurable outcomes.