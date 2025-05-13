NIMASA is Committed to Reform, Shipping Development, Revenue Optimisation’

The attention of the Management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has described as false a publication in a section of the media alleging that the agency has embarked on a concession of its operations.

In a statement, it said, “The Management wishes to categorically state that there is no iota of truth in these claims. This is the hand-work of some external and internal elements who have conspired to benefit from the current porous system. To set the records straight, following a comprehensive internal review of operational systems, the current leadership of NIMASA resolved to embrace technology as a means of enhancing the Agency’s capacity to deliver on its regulatory mandate more effectively and to bring into the coffers of government additional revenue ensure funds due government does not end up in private hands.

“A pivotal innovation in this regard is the Maritime Enhanced Monitoring System (MEMS). This system brings digital traceability to the core of Nigeria’s maritime operations. MEMS provides real-time visibility into vessel movements, operational logs, and regulatory interactions. Through automated alerts, smart invoicing, and centralized data integration, NIMASA can now detect, document, and respond to maritime activities with greater precision and efficiency—eliminating unnecessary bottlenecks while strengthening compliance.

“The additional recipients targeted are, waste reception services, a routine operation for both domestic and international vessels have traditionally lacked proper tracking, resulting in unmonitored activities and significant revenue losses. With MEMS, each waste offload can be logged, time-stamped, and automatically billed, converting previously missed opportunities into a consistent revenue stream while ensuring environmental standards are met.”

It added, “Marine pollution control, another critical area of NIMASA’s mandate, has similarly been constrained by limited digital tools. In the absence of satellite tracking and automated reporting, pollution events often go unnoticed or are reported too late to mitigate their impact. With the integration of modern surveillance systems, digital logbooks, and real-time alerts, NIMASA can now respond swiftly to such incidents, recover environmental damages, and hold polluters accountable—both legally and financially.

“It is important to emphasise that past revenue shortfalls experienced by the Agency mainly stemmed from outdated manual processes, fragmented data systems, and insufficient digital enforcement mechanisms which allowed some external elements to capitalize on the loopholes for personal gains.

“The current reforms being implemented by NIMASA are focused squarely on overcoming these limitations. By investing in digital infrastructure and streamlining monitoring systems, the Agency is positioning itself to fulfill its statutory obligations with transparency, efficiency, and accountability.”