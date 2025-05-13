NEITI Seeks Subnational Partnerships on Energy Transition

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has sought the cooperation of subnational governments in Nigeria as part of efforts to review its national strategy on energy transition, strengthen institutional reforms and partner on natural resource governance as well as domestic revenue mobilisation.

The organisation made this known during a weeklong Strategic Retreat and Board Meeting in Umuahia, Abia state, according to a statement by the Assistant Director, Communication & Stakeholders Management, Chris Ochonu.

The retreat, supported by the Ford Foundation, brought together members of the NEITI National Stakeholders’ Working Group (NSWG) and senior management team to deliberate on the ongoing NEITI research study on the impact of energy transition on Nigeria’s economy.

Declaring the retreat open, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the NEITI Board, Senator George Akume, announced that the federal government has adopted the national energy transition policy and is committed to pursuing a just, inclusive, and beneficial energy transition.

He emphasised the importance of a measured, evidence-based approach that balances the urgent global shift with national development priorities—particularly revenue protection, job retention, energy security, gender equity, and citizen-focused development.

“President Bola Tinubu’s administration has embraced the national energy transition policy as a strategic blueprint for a cleaner, greener, and more resilient energy future. Our goal is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060 without leaving anyone behind—especially our rural and vulnerable communities,” the SGF stated.

Welcoming the delegation, Governor of Abia state, Dr. Alex Otti, described the retreat as a significant vote of confidence in Abia’s emerging role as a hub for reform-oriented governance and development partnerships. He expressed appreciation to NEITI for choosing Umuahia to host this high-level national engagement.

Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji, reaffirmed that the retreat is a serious working session, convened at a time of major global shifts, explaining the world is moving rapidly from fossil fuels to low-carbon alternatives.