Labour Reform: FG Pledges to Ensure Gender Equity, Protection of Vulnerable Workers

Asks NASS to expedite passage of key labour bills

Abbas: 10th House proactive, productive for two years

Tinubu's bold reforms've laid foundation for prosperity, Kalu declares

Onyebuchi Ezigbo and Juliet Akoje in Abuja





The federal government has said it will ensure that women and other vulnerable workers have equal access to employment opportunities, devoid of any form of discrimination.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, disclosed made this pledge while presenting a keynote address at the 2025 Senior Officers’ Conference of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, held in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Also, yesterday, the federal government tasked National Assembly to accelerate the passage of key labour reform bills seeking to reposition Nigeria’s labour administration system.

A statement signed by Head, Press and Public Relations, Patience Onuobia quoted Dingyadi as saying that other guiding principles of the reforms would include strengthening institutional capacity, digitising service delivery, enhancing tripartite collaboration, enhancing occupational safety and health coverage, and reinforcing accountability and compliance mechanisms.

The minister said the theme of the conference, “Reforming Labour Administration System in Nigeria,” not only reflected the priorities of the Ministry, but also resonated with the aspirations of the nation to harness its human capital for sustainable development and global competitiveness.

He added that the global changing patterns of work, technological advances, demographic shifts, climate change, worldwide economic transformation system and globalisation were reshaping the way people work, where they work, when they work and how they relate within and outside the workplace.

Dingyadi said the Ministry needed to rise to the realities of the time and reform to build a resilient, agile, and inclusive labour administration system that is efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of modern-day Nigeria.

He said the Labour Administration System in Nigeria has played a pivotal role in maintaining industrial peace and harmony, promoting employment, safeguarding the rights of both employers and workers, as well as paving the way for national growth and development

“The Conference therefore offers us a golden opportunity for us to reflect, reset, and renew our commitment to the ideals of decent work and equitable labour practices,” he said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Labour and Employment, Salihu Usman, said the evolving dynamics of work demand that Nigeria re-evaluate its status to ensure it keeps pace.

According to him, new technological advancements and innovations, including Artificial Intelligence, and other emerging trends, have transformed the world of work.

Usman said the conference would afford the staff opportunity to reflect on how best to reposition labour administration system in the country to respond to the challenges of the time.

Meanwhile, the federal government has tasked the National Assembly to accelerate the passage of key labour reform bills seeking to reposition Nigeria’s labour administration system.

The Minister who gave the charge yesterday during the inaugural Policy Dialogue on the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House of Representatives, organised by Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), UK Aid and National Assembly Library Trust Fund (NALTF), expressed optimism that the proposed bills when passed into law would create an enabling environment for robust investments, enhanced productivity and attainment of social justice.

He said: “I make a passionate plea to the House of Representatives to facilitate the speedy passage of national labour laws. Listing among them are the Labour Standards Bill, Collective Labour Relations Bill, and the Occupational Safety and Health Bill.

“When enacted, these bills will not only reposition Nigeria’s labour administration system, but will create an enabling environment for robust investments, enhanced productivity and attainment of social justice,”

Earlier, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, said the 10th House has been proactive and productive since its inauguration almost two years ago.

Abbas also noted that the Legislative Agenda of the 10th, with far-reaching and ambitious proposals and targets, has produced results.

The Speaker made this known in Abuja, yesterday, at the inaugural Policy Dialogue on the Legislative Agenda of the House, which had top government officials and organisations at the federal and state levels in attendance.

The private sector and the diplomatic corps were also represented.

The event was organised by the Office of the Speaker in conjunction with the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC); the National Assembly Library Trust Fund (NALTF), and the UK International Development.

Abbas said: “Two years later, I am proud to report that these efforts have yielded results. In terms of legislative output, this House has been extraordinarily proactive and productive.

“We have introduced a record number of bills and a volume of legislative proposals that is unprecedented at this stage of any assembly.

“More important than quantity, however, is the impact: these bills and motions are geared towards the critical reforms our country urgently needs. Already, many of the significant bills that we passed have received presidential assent.”

The Speaker said the dialogue was, “a clear demonstration of our shared effort to promote parliamentary accountability, transparency, and a truly citizen-driven legislature.”

While recalling how the 10th pledged to regularly engage with Nigerians, report on its performance, and adjust its course based on the people’s feedback, the Speaker noted that the dialogue is part of that promise, “serving as a precursor to the upcoming Open NASS Week, where we open our doors to scrutiny and present our midterm progress.”

Abbas emphasised that the goal of the event was not only to celebrate the House’s achievements but also to candidly examine areas for improvement in the spirit of openness and democratic inclusion.

He said as the House prepares to mark the midpoint of its tenure, it was significant to reflect on its journey so far.

He added: “When the 10th House was inaugurated in June 2023, Nigeria faced significant challenges. The economy was weak, and there were pressing development and security crises. The populace was understandably frustrated and lost hope in democracy’s ability to meet their aspirations. “This was followed by the shock of the removal of fuel subsidies, which exacerbated economic hardships and increased public anxiety.

“We recognised that extraordinary times required an extraordinary response from the legislature.

“Therefore, from the onset, the House dedicated itself to creating and implementing the most ambitious legislative agenda in our history. “Designed to deliver good governance, this agenda aims to restore hope in democracy for our people.”

Abbas pointed out that the Legislative Agenda was not crafted in isolation but a product of extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including ministries and agencies, civil society, and development partners. He recalled how the House produced a comprehensive roadmap to guide its law-making, oversight, and representation from 2023 to 2027.

The Speaker stressed that the House took special care to align its priorities with the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, ensuring synergy between the legislative and executive arms of government.

“Thus, our agenda embodies collaborative governance by engaging in dialogue with the Executive. This approach allows us to fulfil our independent mandate while ensuring that our legislative actions support national objectives and address the pressing needs of our citizens,” he stated.

Abbas explained that the agenda encompasses eight broad priority areas that addresses Nigeria’s diverse needs. These include strengthening good governance, enhancing national security, revitalising the economy, reforming our laws, and promoting social development.

It also advocates for inclusion through an open parliament, directs foreign policy in the national interest, and tackles climate and environmental sustainability.

He said: “Never has a House of Representatives set such an expansive and forward-looking legislative blueprint.

“The impact the 10th House has made thus far is largely due to the deliberate, strategic, and focused execution of this agenda.

“We have remained focused and resilient in pursuing these goals, even when unforeseen issues arose.

“We backed our plan with concrete implementation strategies. Each House committee integrated the agenda into its work plans; we established clear milestones and key performance indicators to track progress, and we set up special committees to monitor and evaluate how well we are meeting our targets.

“We also insisted on better communication and regular reporting, which included requiring members to maintain functional constituency offices and report on their engagement with the public, ensuring accountability at every step.”

Speaking further, he said: “Crucially, our agenda was designed with the flexibility to respond to emerging crises. This means that even as new challenges have arisen, we have adapted swiftly without losing sight of our long-term goals.

“In short, we did not simply announce an ambitious agenda and hope for the best; we put in place the mechanisms and political will to implement it.”

When it comes to representation, Abbas stated that the members have endeavoured to make the 10th House “a citizen-driven legislature in practice, not just in words.”

He said: “In every major endeavour, we have actively sought the people’s voice.”

Also, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, lauded the transformative reforms spearheaded by Bola Tinubu’s administration, which he argued have laid a solid foundation for Nigeria’s prosperity and growth.

Kalu while giving his welcome remarks gave a scorecard on the activities of the House, revealing that under the leadership of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, the parliament has considered over 1,059 bills since its inauguration on June 13, 2023.

“His bold reforms-from fiscal restructuring to security sector overhauls-have laid a resilient foundation for prosperity. Under his stewardship, Nigeria is witnessing a paradigm shift: a nation transitioning from potential to performance, from challenges to solutions, and from despair to hope,” he added.

“Under Speaker Abbas Tajudeen’s astute leadership, the House has considered over 1,059 bills since June 13, 2023, spanning every facet of national life: from foundational amendments to our Constitution to sector-specific reforms in education, health, security, and the economy,” he added.

Highlighting the eight pillar legislative agenda of the 10th House which includes good governance and anti-corruption; national security; social sector development; inclusive and open parliament; economic growth and diversification; fiscal federalism and resource control; environmental sustainability and law reform and constitutional review, the Deputy Speaker said dialogue was expected to deliver visibility and more understanding of the legislative agenda of the House.