Hajj 2025: 560 Intending Pilgrims from Kwara Depart to Saudi Arabia

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





The Kwara State Government has flagged-off this year’s 2025 Hajj exercise with the successful airlift of the first batch of 560 intending pilgrims from the state departing to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The affected pilgrims were accompanied by two officials of the National Hajji Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Addressing the pilgrims before their departure, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq urged them to conduct themselves with dignity and represent the state and Nigeria honourably during their pilgrimage.

Governor AbdulRazaq, represented by his Special Adviser and Councilor, Alhaji Saadu Salaudeen, called on the 2,174 intending pilgrims from the state to pray for the peaceful coexistence of the country and the state in particular.

The governor who charged the pilgrims to avoid any behaviour that could tarnish the image of the state and Nigeria at large, urged them to maintain peace and harmony with fellow pilgrims.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Board, Professor Mashood Mahmood Jimba, and the Amirul-Hajj for this year, the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu, advised all the intending pilgrims to uphold good conduct throughout the pilgrimage.

In his farewell message, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, said a total of two thousand, one hundred and seventy-four pilgrims will be airlifted in four separate flights as part of this year’s pilgrimage operations.

Pilgrims departed the Babatunde Idi-Agbon International Airport, Ilorin, aboard a Max Airline, which took off at 12.40 pm yesterday, en route the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.