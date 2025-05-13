  • Tuesday, 13th May, 2025

Gunmen Abduct APC Ward Chairman in Ondo

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Fidelis David in Akure

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ifon Ward 5, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mr. Nelson Adepoyigi, has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

THISDAY gathered on Tuesday that the incident occurred on Monday evening at the entrance of his farm along the Ifon-Owo road, an area known for violent crimes.

It was also gathered that the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N100 million from the victim’s family.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Olushola Ayanlade, confirmed the incident.

He said the command received a report of the incident and swiftly initiated a manhunt for the perpetrators.

“Upon receiving the report, the DPO Ifon, in collaboration with hunters, local Vigilante Group members, and Nigeria Army personnel, have launched a manhunt for the suspects.”

The police spokesperson urged anyone with information that could assist in the rescue operation to come forward, and reminded citizens to remain vigilant, reporting any suspicious activities to the authorities.

“The police are working to verify the details of the incident and ensure the safe release of the APC chairman.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.