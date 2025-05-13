Gunmen Abduct APC Ward Chairman in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ifon Ward 5, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mr. Nelson Adepoyigi, has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

THISDAY gathered on Tuesday that the incident occurred on Monday evening at the entrance of his farm along the Ifon-Owo road, an area known for violent crimes.

It was also gathered that the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N100 million from the victim’s family.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Olushola Ayanlade, confirmed the incident.

He said the command received a report of the incident and swiftly initiated a manhunt for the perpetrators.

“Upon receiving the report, the DPO Ifon, in collaboration with hunters, local Vigilante Group members, and Nigeria Army personnel, have launched a manhunt for the suspects.”

The police spokesperson urged anyone with information that could assist in the rescue operation to come forward, and reminded citizens to remain vigilant, reporting any suspicious activities to the authorities.

“The police are working to verify the details of the incident and ensure the safe release of the APC chairman.”