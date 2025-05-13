Global Business Optimism Slips amid Trade Uncertainty, Says Dun & Bradstreet

Global business optimism declined slightly in the second quarter of 2025, Dun & Bradstreet (D&B’s) latest Global Business Optimism Insights (GBOI) report has said.

The quarterly sentiment tracker from the global business information provider recorded a 1.3 per cent dip in overall confidence, highlighting ongoing challenges linked to trade policy uncertainty and its ripple effects across industries.

The GBOI aggregates insights from five key indices—growth expectations, supply chain continuity, financial confidence, investment sentiment, and ESG outlook. The second quarter findings revealed that export-dependent sectors are particularly vulnerable, facing increased cost pressures and demand volatility due to rising tariffs and shifting trade barriers.

“While some supply chain disruptions have eased through diversification efforts, inflationary pressures and tight liquidity continue to impact financial confidence globally. Investment sentiment remains cautious, except in AI and automation, where optimism is growing” the report stated.

On the ESG front, businesses continue to prioritise environmental sustainability, although focus on social and governance aspects has slightly waned.

Regionally, the decline in sentiment was most pronounced in advanced economies, where optimism fell by 1.7 per cent. In contrast, emerging markets displayed resilience, with sentiment holding steady. Medium-sized businesses showed a 7.8 per cent increase in optimism, while small and large firms reported declines. Notably, small enterprises in emerging markets defied the global trend, experiencing modest gains.

Dun & Bradstreet’s report paints a picture of a global business environment cautiously navigating policy headwinds, cost pressures, and strategic shifts, as companies seek to balance risk and opportunity in a complex economic landscape.