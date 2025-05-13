  • Tuesday, 13th May, 2025

Glo Foundation Celebrates Lagos Cleaners with Gifts, Empowerment Schemes

Sunday Ehigiator

Glo Foundation, the social responsibility arm of Globacom, in partnership with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), hosted a special day to celebrate staff who keep the state clean.

The event, held at the Ijora Olopa office of the agency, had hundreds of sweepers drawn from all the local governments and LCDAs across the state. The sweepers, usually the ones that many do not reckon with despite their onerous duties, became the centre of attraction at the event as they danced and participated in various fun activities, including games and raffle draws, courtesy of Globacom.

Head of Glo Foundation, Jumobi Mofe-Damijo, while speaking at the event, disclosed that the Foundation decided to honour the cleaners with a rest event to express gratitude to them for the important work they do daily, even at great danger to their lives on roads across the state.

She noted that the effort of Glo Foundation in this regard would also extend to other states across the country to renew a sense of belonging among those who are doing critical jobs across the country.

“We recognise the important and thankless jobs that you do all over the state in ensuring that our roads and streets are clean every day. We recognise the hazards you face from drivers who don’t appreciate you and are at times impatient while you are by the roadside sweeping.

“It is the reason why we are here today to let you know how much we value you and your huge contributions to keeping Lagos clean continuously,” she added.

In a brief remarks, the Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, was effusive in praise of Globacom for coming up with the idea of creating a day to appreciate the sweepers across the state, adding that the agency is happy about the collaborations in the office which will further help and inspire the sweepers.

He reemphasised the importance of the work of the sweepers in contributing to the health and well-being of the citizenry and called on more corporate bodies to emulate the gesture from Globacom.

