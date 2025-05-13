Former Bayelsa Gov, Capt Olubolade, Slumps, Dies

Segun James

Former Military Administrator of Bayelsa State, Navy Captain Omoniyi Caleb Olubolade (rtd), is dead.

Olubolade, the Ipoti-Ekiti-born retired officer, who celebrated his 70th birthday on November 30, 2024, died on Sunday May 11 in Apapa, Lagos.

According to a statement by his daughter, Mrs. Oluwayemisi Akinadewo and son, Mr. Dayo Olubolade, he left the house to play lawn tennis at a nearby facility where he slumped.

“He drove himself to the facility to play lawn tennis in the evening and slumped while playing. Efforts were made by medical officers around to revive him to no avail. He was immediately rushed to Obisesan Naval Medical Hospital, Apapa where he was pronounced dead,” the statement added.