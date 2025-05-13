  • Tuesday, 13th May, 2025

Former Bayelsa Gov, Capt Olubolade, Slumps, Dies

Nigeria | 7 hours ago

Segun James

Former Military Administrator of Bayelsa State, Navy Captain Omoniyi Caleb Olubolade (rtd), is dead.

Olubolade, the Ipoti-Ekiti-born retired officer, who celebrated his 70th birthday  on November 30, 2024, died on Sunday May 11 in Apapa, Lagos.

According to a statement by his daughter, Mrs. Oluwayemisi Akinadewo and son, Mr. Dayo Olubolade,  he left the house to play lawn tennis at a nearby facility where he slumped.

“He drove himself to the facility to play lawn tennis in the evening and slumped while playing. Efforts were made by medical officers around to revive him to no avail. He was immediately rushed to Obisesan Naval Medical Hospital, Apapa where he was pronounced dead,” the statement added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.