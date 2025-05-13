Fake Porn Star: Court Orders Arrest of Suspected Internet Fraudster

Wale Igbintade

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Ekweozor Peter, a suspected internet fraudster.

Justice Abike-Fadipe granted the warrant on Tuesday after the defendant failed to appear for his scheduled arraignment.

Peter was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on May 13, 2024, at Indy-Pool Hotel in Ajegunle, Olodi Apapa, Lagos, along with several other suspects.

The arrest was based on credible intelligence about a syndicate of online fraudsters.

EFCC investigations revealed that Peter allegedly created fake Facebook and Instagram accounts, posing as a female porn actress from Atlanta, USA, to defraud unsuspecting internet users.

Although he was granted administrative bail, Peter allegedly absconded and failed to report to the EFCC office in Ikoyi as required.

At Tuesday’s hearing, EFCC counsel Ayanfe Ogunsina informed the court that all efforts to locate the defendant and his sureties had been unsuccessful.

“My Lord, the defendant is aware of the charge and is deliberately evading trial,” Ogunsina said.

Following the application, the court granted the motion ex parte and issued a bench warrant for Peter’s arrest.

The case was adjourned to June 18, 2025, for further proceedings.