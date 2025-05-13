Carlo Ancelotti Appointed New Brazil Manager

Carlo Ancelotti has been appointed the new manager of Braziland will leave Real Madridlater this month. Ancelotti, 65, has agreed a deal with the Brazilian federation and is due to begin his role on May 26.

The Italian’s final match in charge of Madrid will be at home to Real Sociedadthe previous weekend, concluding the La Ligaseason. Ancelotti will wave goodbye to the Bernabeu after a trophy-laden second spell which so far includes two Champions Leaguecrowns and two Spanish titles.

Having returned to Madrid in 2021, the former Chelseaand Evertonboss still had one year left on his contract but club chiefs have agreed to part ways after a disappointing season.

Real have been dominated by arch rivals Barcelonathis season, with Sunday’s 4-3 defeat all but securing Hansi Flick’steam the league title. Los Blancos are seven points adrift of Barcelona with three games remaining.

That was their fourth loss to Barca this season, two of which were in domestic cup finals. Ancelotti will be replaced by Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, who’s already confirmed to be leaving his current position.

Brazilian businessman Diego Fernandes has brokered the deal on behalf the Brazilian FootballConfederation (CBF) after months of speculation and talk of U-turns.

Ancelotti becomes the first foreigner to manage the Brazil, who sacked Dorival Junior in March amid their 2026 World Cupqualifying campaign.

His first game in charge will be away to in-form Ecuadoron June 6.

CBF President, Ednaldo Rodrigues, said: “Bringing Carlo Ancelotti to lead Brazil is more than a strategic move. It is a statement to the worldthat we are determined to reclaim the top spot on the podium.

“He is the greatest coach in history and, now, he is at the helm of the greatest national team on the planet. Together, we will write new glorious chapters in Brazilian football.”

If Real lose at home to Mallorca on Wednesday or Barca win away to local rivals Espanyolthe following night, it’d confirm the title.