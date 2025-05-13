Artificial Intelligence: Varsity Don Harps on Challenging Infrastructure Deficit, Funding, Policy Inconsistency, Others

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Ishaya Tanko, has emphasized the need to look inwards and challenge the norms affecting the rise of AI-driven analytics, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the country, particularly in tertiary education.

He said the challenges affecting ICT in tertiary institutions include infrastructure deficit, funding constraints, low digital literacy, policy inconsistency and skills gap.

Delivering his keynote speech during the 2025 annual conference of Committee of Directors of ICT of Nigerian Tertiary Institutions, ComDICT- NTI, themed, “Accelerating digital transformation in Nigerian Tertiary education through Strategic ICT leadership”, he said in developed countries, universities are leveraging data analytics, cloud computing, e-learning platforms, and smart infrastructure to improve teaching, learning, and governance, and as such, Nigeria must not be left behind.

In his address titled “transformative ICT leadership for sustainable tertiary education in Nigeria”, Prof. Tanko noted that higher education is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by technological advances, globalization, and evolving student expectations which are bound to harvest massive dividends for the Nigerian economy if seriously utilized.

According to him, “This transformation allows for a shift from traditional lecture-based learning to more dynamic and engaging methods, such as online courses and virtual classrooms.

“Transformative ICT leadership is crucial for sustainable tertiary education in Nigeria, enabling a shift from traditional teaching methods to modern, technology-driven approaches.

“This leadership fosters digital literacy among students and staff, improves teaching and learning, streamlines administration, and enhances the institution’s global competitiveness.

“By effectively integrating ICT, Nigerian tertiary institutions can achieve sustainable development goals, including quality education and innovation. In Nigeria, the integration of ICT in universities has led to improved teaching methods, enhanced student engagement, and streamlined communication.”

In his address, chairman of the Committee of Directors of ICT of Nigerian Tertiary Institutions, ComDICT- NTI, Daniel Yakmut, said in adopting ICT for virtual classrooms, digital libraries, and e- administration systems, significant gaps still persist.

He said as staff of tertiary institutions, challenges like inconsistent power supply, limited broadband accesses, resistance to change which hinders progress remain a challenge.

He advised that: “In an era where technology evolves at breakneck speed, our role as strategic leaders has never been more critical.

“Digital transformation is not merely about adopting tools; it is about reimagining education through a lens of innovation, equity, and sustainability to foster excellence in our institutions.”