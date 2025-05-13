400 Beneficiaries Receive N10m Grant in Sokoto 

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

In a bid to empower women and boost economic growth in his constituency, member representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency, Abdussamad Dasuki, has disbursed N10 million grants to 400 women.

The initiative, launched on behalf of the lawmaker by his wife, Hajiya Jamila Wada-Dasuki, aims to provide financial support to women engaged in small-scale enterprises, enabling them to expand their businesses and improve their livelihoods.

The beneficiaries, selected from every ward in the constituency, are involved in various trades and businesses, including tailoring, goat herding, spice production, and agriculture.

Wada-Dasuki emphasised the importance of empowering women, stating that they are essential partners in development and that their economic liberation has a positive impact on their families and communities.

She urged the beneficiaries to utilise the grants wisely, ensuring that the initiative yields positive results and has a lasting impact on the communities.

She assured that future disbursements would reach more remote areas, including districts such as Romon Sarki and Sanyinna.