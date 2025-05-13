  • Tuesday, 13th May, 2025

400 Beneficiaries Receive N10m Grant in Sokoto 

Business | 46 minutes ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto 

 In a bid to empower women and boost economic growth in his constituency, member representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency, Abdussamad Dasuki, has disbursed N10 million grants to 400 women.

The initiative, launched on behalf of the lawmaker by his wife, Hajiya Jamila Wada-Dasuki, aims to provide financial support to women engaged in small-scale enterprises, enabling them to expand their businesses and improve their livelihoods.

The beneficiaries, selected from every ward in the constituency, are involved in various trades and businesses, including tailoring, goat herding, spice production, and agriculture.

Wada-Dasuki emphasised the importance of empowering women, stating that they are essential partners in development and that their economic liberation has a positive impact on their families and communities.

She urged the beneficiaries to utilise the grants wisely, ensuring that the initiative yields positive results and has a lasting impact on the communities.

She assured that future disbursements would reach more remote areas, including districts such as Romon Sarki and Sanyinna.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.