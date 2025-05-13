25 Years after First Forensic Lab in Lagos, NDLEA Gets Two More in Abuja, Enugu

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





After over 25 years of conducting forensic analysis in a single laboratory facility in Lagos, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has established two new laboratories and upgraded the existing one to enhance accessibility, expedite timely analysis, and prosecute cases efficiently following a surge in drug seizures over the past months.

The two additional laboratories built in Abuja and Enugu, according to a statement on Monday by the spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, are strategically located and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities designed to meet the highest standards of quality and safety protocols, as well as ensuring a safe working environment.

Speaking on the development, the Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), said “the newly constructed laboratories will enable us to enhance our forensic analysis capabilities, increase our capacity to process cases efficiently and strengthen our fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.”

He noted that while the two new facilities were set to commence operations, the existing one in Lagos has undergone a comprehensive renovation and refurbishment, transforming it into a state-of-the-art facility.

“This project was made possible through the sponsorship of the US International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) and implemented by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)”, he stated.

Babafemi said beside equipping the laboratories with additional cutting-edge analytical instruments, the agency in collaboration with the Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN), has conducted the training and certification of 20 NDLEA forensic analysts, meant to empower them to sign off on drug analysis reports, thereby enhancing the agency’s forensic capabilities.

He noted that this is in addition to the implementation of robust quality control measures, following the agency’s successful participation in three rounds of the UNODC International Collaborative Exercise (ICE) programme, which is an important part of International Quality Assurance Programme (IQAP) to ensure quality management systems, accuracy and reliability of results.

While commending the officers, men and women of the agency’s Directorate of Forensic and Chemical Monitoring for working with him to break the over 25 years jinx, Marwa said the milestone achieved in the area of forensic analysis is borne out of his commitment to equipping the laboratories with state-of-the-art instruments and developing the expertise of the agency’s personnel to ensure accurate and reliable forensic analysis, research methodologies and tackling the challenges posed by emerging New Psychoactive Substances (NPS).

“The newly constructed drug laboratories and renovated facilities mark a significant milestone in the Agency’s history, and we are delighted about this achievement”, Marwa added.

Meanwhile, the US-INL has donated a new advanced equipment to the agency to enhance the operations of the NDLEA forensic lab in Lagos.

The handover of the spectroscopy device was done by the Director of INL in Nigeria, Ms. Candace Spradley, who commended the collaboration between NDLEA and the INL.

She said the donated equipment will enhance the agency’s capacity to detect and analyse suspicious substances.

A team of top officials of the agency who received the US delegation and the equipment at the Ikoyi Lagos headquarters annex of NDLEA was led by the Director, Seaport Operations, DCGN Omolade Faboyede.

Others include the Director, Forensic and Chemical Monitoring, ACGN Patricia Afolabi; Deputy Director Media and Advocacy, ACGN Rita Geh Okpere; Head, Special Operations Unit, ACGN Akinola Idowu Grace and Commander, Lagos State Strategic Command of the agency, CN Abubakar Liman Wali, among others.