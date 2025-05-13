2027: Niger Delta Coalition Pledges Support For Tinubu

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Coalition of Niger Deltans for Equity and Justice (CNDEJ), a body of youth groups in the region, has promised President Bola Tinubu of their support in the coming 2027 presidential election.

The spokesman of CNDEJ, Prince Meshach Bebenimibo, at a press conference weekend, said the decision to throw weight behind President Tinubu’s second term was hinged on the strings of achievements recorded in the past two years in various sectors.

“We will continue to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he means well for Nigerians,” he said.

Bebenimibo noted that the policy of fuel subsidy removal has plugged financial leakages, while his foreign exchange transparency and stability has led to unprecedented stability in the forex market.

“Oil and Gas Reforms: In 2024, Nigeria became the most attractive destination for oil and gas investments in Africa, securing over $5 billion in Final Investment Decisions, FIDs.The 2024 Electricity Act provides a framework for state governments to establish regulated electricity markets, following a constitutional amendment,” he added.

On local government autonomy, Bebenimibo recalled that the present government recorded a landmark Supreme Court ruling in July 2024 which empowered local governments with unprecedented financial autonomy, with an Inter-Ministerial Committee established to ensure compliance.

“Over 169,000 students have benefited from NELFUND, receiving N32.8 billion for school fees and upkeep. New Development Commissions have been established for the North-central, South-east, and North-west regions, alongside the creation of a Federal University of Environmental Technology.

“The Federal Executive Council recently approved $1.07 billion from the World Bank for health programmes, including targeted subsidies for cancer patients, while a backlog of over 200,000 international passports was cleared within three weeks in 2024,” he recounted amongst Tinubu’s achievements.

Bebenimibo stated that under President Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria has become a hub of construction activity with the recent approvals from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of over N2.5 trillion for various road projects.

“The bold initiatives of President Tinubu are fostering greater fiscal capacity, a reformed tax regime, and improved living standards for Nigerians through various support programs.

“We are witnessing a transformative era, where hope is being renewed for all Nigerians, regardless of age or gender, across the nation,” Bebenimibo added.

He promised that the coalition will mobilize youths to support the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government soon.

“We will mobilize five million youths to rally and support the APC-led Federal Government of Nigeria in the coming weeks. It is only President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that can take us to the promised land flowing with milk and honey.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the forthcoming presidential election in 2027 in a landslide victory, a resounding one. No candidates in the forthcoming presidential election 2027 can match the track record of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate we stand. As the father of Niger Delta, Tompolo has spoken and supported our great President, we also will always support his move because he is a man of divine wisdom and understanding,” he added.

Bebenimibo also commended the support of the Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, for his tremendous support for President Tinubu by ensuring the successes recorded in improving tackling oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

“We appreciate the Chairman, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo for his unwavering love for Nigeria,” he added.