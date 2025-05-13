  • Tuesday, 13th May, 2025

1,285 Pilgrims Airlifted To Mecca From Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

No fewer than 1,285 Muslims have been airlifted to Mecca from the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna, Niger State, since the exercise started four days ago.

A total of 2,885 pilgrims are expected to be flown to Mecca for this year’s Hajj from the state.

The Executive Secretary of the state Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheikh Mohammed Awwal Aliyu, confirmed that the airlift of the pilgrims was being facilitated by Umza Aviation Services, a private airline.

Awwal Aliyu said so far, the exercise had gone smoothly and could be completed according to schedule this weekend.

Speaking at the airlift of the pilgrims, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago advised the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and the country while in the Holy land, reminding them that the laws of Saudi Arabia are different from that of Nigeria. 

Bago equally called on the pilgrims to pray fervently for peace and progress of the state and the country at large and for Allah’s divine intervention in bringing to an end security challenges prevailing in some parts of country.

