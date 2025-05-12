Varsity Don Decries Rascality in Nigeria’s Marine Sector, Calls for Reorientation of Armed Personnel

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A Professor of Law at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, Abdulrasaq Owolabi Abdulkadir, has called for the reorientation of Nigerian armed personnel, urging them to always uphold their oath of office and discharge their duties with integrity.

Professor Abdulkadir made the call while delivering the 280th inaugural lecture of the university titled: ‘Rascalism, Rascality and Resentment in the EBB of Marine and Blue Economy’.

He expressed deep concern over the rising tide of corruption within Nigeria’s marine security apparatus.

Abdulkadir noted that unethical practices by security personnel at sea are responsible for several illegal activities, including the importation of arms and ammunition, as well as unreported and unregulated fishing.

According to him, military intervention should not be the default approach to addressing malpractice within the maritime space.

Instead, he advocated the adoption of good governance principles and strong political will as more effective measures to restore order and transparency in the sector.

Professor Abdulkadir further criticised the federal government’s engagement of private security companies to safeguard the nation’s maritime domain, describing it as a gross aberration and a slavish replication of foreign practices.

“The deployment of private security outfits for maritime security in Nigeria is a misapplication of foreign systems, especially those used in Asia and the Western world.

“Such measures undermine national sovereignty and expose the sector to exploitation,” he said.

To ensure more effective management of shipping-related cases, he recommended the establishment of a specialised court for maritime affairs.

He argued that such a judicial body would help minimise the risks and damage often suffered by ship owners when vessels are impounded over alleged infractions.