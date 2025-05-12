Team SACVIN Wins as Golfers Swing Against Cancer  

It was a good day for a good cause at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 on Thursday, May 8th when golfers, including Cancer survivors came out to Swing Against the scourge of Cancer.

The 18-holes competition which had about 100-golfers, including Cancer survivors on the Course, saw Anil Khosa’s led Team Sacvin emerge winner. Tagged ‘Swing Against Cancer’, Team Sacvin grossed a total of 89-stableford points to emerge winner beating Team Birdie Boys with a score of 86-points to the second position, while the Team of Shi Liva Polymer with a score 83-stableford points came third in the keenly contested 18-hole golf day.

Jerome Marinho, Pat Ozoemene, Adekoya Darius and Seline Hainsworh are the other winners in the keenly contested tournament.

Happy with the outcome of the competition, Professor Chumy Nwogu, the Chairman of the Foundation emphasize the importance of regular screening and early detection saying, early detection save lives

“I want to thank everyone here for your support, for helping us in the fight against Cancer and we thank you for your donations. Part of what we do is to creating awareness letting Nigerians know the importance of early detection in the fight against Cancer”, Nwogu said.

One of events star attraction, Farooq Oreagba, a Cancer Survivor and a passionate advocate for the fight against cancer urged all to embrace regular screening saying having Cancer is not a death sentence especially when detected early.

Also speaking, Team Lead Brand Strategy Providus Bank pledged the banks continuous support to the project and any cause that save lives.

Providus Bank, Pan Ocean/Newcross Group, Sacvin, Bridge FertilityClinic, Vetiva Capital, MayBrands, Shi Liva Polymers, Redus Center for Digestive Health, Lakeshore Cancer Center, and Leadway Assurance are the events sponsors.