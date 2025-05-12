South Korea Boosts Cultural Relations with Nigeria

– Showcases in Abuja works of 11 contemporary Korean artists

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

South Korea has boosted cultural relations with Nigeria with the showcasing in Abuja of Korea’s traditional attire – reimagined by 11 contemporary Korean artists using modern artistic techniques.

The art exhibition was hosted by the Embassy of South Korea in Nigeria at the Nike Art Gallery in Abuja, titled “Hanbok Reborn as Art”, was organised to deepen cultural diplomacy with Nigeria through a unique art exhibition.

Speaking at the exhibition, the Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Kim Pankyu, described the exhibition as a celebration of Korea’s identity and a bridge for deeper friendship with Nigeria.

He explained that while the Hanbok has evolved over centuries, it continues to embody the Korean people’s history, beliefs, and identity, and remains relevant in the modern world.

Kim praised the partnership with Nike Art Gallery and appreciated the gallery’s founder, Chief Nike Okundaye, whom he described as a friend of Korea.

He said: “It is with great honour that I stand before you all today for the opening ceremony of the Hanbok exhibition termed ‘Hanbok Reborn as Art.’ This concept evolves from the basic and crucial foundation of Korean tradition and heritage – the traditional Korean outfit – the Hanbok.

“We are also grateful for the friendship we have cultivated with Mama Nike and applaud her for always being a supporter of Korean culture.”

Chief Okundaye, on her part, thanked the Korean Embassy for making the partnership possible and spoke about her experience visiting South Korea.

She called on Nigerian artists and the public to take advantage of the rare opportunity to explore Korean creativity and culture through the exhibition.

She said: “I was sent to South Korea by the Embassy, and when I got there, I was so impressed. Everything in South Korea is art – even the food.

“South Korea should come with the art; art and culture is the next thing to the country. I would love for everybody who is an artist in Nigeria to come and see this beautiful world.”

The exhibition featured works by eleven Korean artists: Kwon Ki Soo, Kim Si Hyun, Nam Kyung Min, Yang Dae Won, Lee Don Ah, Lee Bong Yi, Lee Soo In, Lee Joong Keun, Lee Hoo Chang, Jung Myoung Jo, and Jung Hai Yun.

Each artist reinterprets the Hanbok through various forms, painting, sculpture, installation, and video-using its patterns, textures, and symbolism to explore contemporary Korean identity.

Lee Bong Yi, is a renowned Hanbok artisan whose hand-stitched garments highlight traditional skills passed down through generations.

According to the curators, the exhibition reflects Korea’s commitment to sharing its cultural heritage globally while promoting mutual understanding with countries like Nigeria.