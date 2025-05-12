Senator Kingibe: Bill Outlawing Infanticide would be Presented on Senate Floor

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The bill outlawing infanticide in the country would soon be sponsored on the floor of the Senate, Senator Ireti Kingibe, representing the Federal Capital Territory has promised.

The lawmaker made this promise at the weekend in Abuja during a visit to Vines Heritage Home (VHH), a home that host scores of children who were saved from infanticide from community within and around the Federal Capital Territory.

The children were declared not worthy of living for being born as twins and were to be killed before being rescued by the Home and taken care of.

Speaking after having interaction with children of the Home, including the proprietor, Olusola Stevens, Senator Kingibe said it was absurd for children to be blamed for the misfortune of their parents or be killed for coming as double blessings.

She said she will be presenting a bill to the Senate to end this scourge and called on the members of the public to come out and speak against infanticide and help the children of the Home.

Speaking earlier, the Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Mr. Andrew Mamedu, who led Senator Kingibe to the Home, said the organisation was happy to welcome the Senator to the Home, where children rescued from harmful traditional practice of infanticide within the FCT currently reside.

Mamedu, represented by the Deputy Country Director of AAN, Hajia Suwaiba Dankabo, said: “Through the co-funding by European Union (EU) and AAN, a three-year project designed to raise awareness and mobilize action towards the abolition of infanticide in the FCT, these children were relocated here.

“The project established mechanisms to safeguard unborn babies and infants susceptible to being victims of infanticide, as well as those that are currently ostracized.”

He noted that: “A core component of our work involves amplifying the voices of children – particularly girls – to ensure their meaningful participation in decisions that affect their lives. With the support of the European Union, we have implemented child protection programme in 57 communities across five Area Councils of the FCT, focusing on the eradication of harmful traditional practices such as infanticide.”

He added that: “We are deeply grateful for the generous funding support provided by Sony Entertainment through ActionAid Sweden. As a globally recognized organisation, Sony Entertainment understands the crucial role of investing in education and securing a brighter future for children.

“This invaluable support will significantly impact the lives of some of the most vulnerable in our society, particularly the 74 girls from Vines Heritage Home (VHH) and the 219 children under our care.”